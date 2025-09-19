Sales & Application Manager within battery systems
2025-09-19
Would you like to play a key role in customer success and enjoy a challenge? We are looking for someone to take the lead in the development of new Battery Systems for customer applications. This role will lead, from an application perspective, our transformation journey as our client scale up their Battery Systems.
If you enjoy working closely with customers and cutting-edge technologies. Then this is a great opportunity for you!
Working as a Sales & Application Manager
In this role, you will be a key part of our team, with the opportunity to shape how we work and contribute to meaningful improvements in both processes and customer interactions. Operating in a global context, you'll collaborate closely with customers and internal teams, helping to align technical solutions with real-world needs. You will also represent the voice of the customer in the development of new products and services by translating their needs into actionable input for Product Management and R&D. This role is central to driving future sales from an application perspective, with a strong focus on technical excellence, customer value, and sustainable growth.
Key Responsibilities Take the lead at the customer's site in application-related matters, ensuring smooth integration of our battery systems.
Provide technical consulting on our products and services - particularly regarding installation and commissioning.
Be the primary technical contact for the customer, ensuring their needs are captured and communicated internally.
Act as the voice of the customer in discussions with product management and development teams.
Shape and improve our way of working in this new role, helping to establish best practices.
Collaborate in a global environment and travel as needed to support the customer's projects.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our customer in Gothenburg.
As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with our customer.
Desired qualifications:
Solid experience within power electronics, battery systems, or related technical fields.
An engineering degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related discipline.
A proven track record of leading technical projects and collaborating closely with customers in complex industrial environments.
You are a driven and solution-oriented professional with a strong customer focus. You thrive in complex environments where collaboration, clear communication, and technical understanding are key. With a hands-on mindset and a strategic outlook, you take initiative, build trust, and enjoy leading work across functions. Your curiosity and willingness to continuously learn make you a valuable partner in both daily operations and long-term development.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Lema Naderi at lema.naderi@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
About Nexer Tech Talent

Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
