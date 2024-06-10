Sales Manager Marine
2024-06-10
Exciting Opportunity for an Out-of-the-Box Sales Enthusiast!
We are seeking a Sales Manager - Marine for our Advanced Materials Sales Team, focusing on Heavy Industry and Distributors. This dynamic role offers international networking and collaboration across multiple departments.
About the Role:
What will your mission with us encompass:
Provide holistic customer service for defined distributor business customers, technically promote advanced stainless steel materials and nickel alloys, and develop strategies for the Marine segment.
Engage in multidisciplinary global cooperation within Outokumpu, sell the entire product and service portfolio, and actively implement the sales strategy.
Contribute to strategic projects to optimize competitiveness, process inquiries, prepare offers and contracts, ensure technical feasibility, and handle contract negotiations.
Acquire new customers, win back previous ones, observe market trends, and participate in trade fairs, factory visits, customer seminars, and other events.
About You:
Something that will help you to excel in this role:
Academic degree in a technical or commercial field, or completing a commercial apprenticeship, is advantageous.
Knowledge of stainless steel production and selling to the Marine environment is also advantageous;
Fluency in English and Swedish;
Proficiency in MS Office,
Proactive sales mindset with technical understanding, familiarity with technical specifications and standards,
Effective communication and negotiation skills,
Out-of-the-box, strategic thinking, and willingness for professional growth within the sales domain.
Location and Reporting:
You are preferably based in Sweden and you will report to the Sales Director Marine & Energy.
Submit your application and CV by the latest of 30th of June 2024. For more information, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner, Julia Enstrom Julia.enstroem@outokumpu.com
https://www.outokumpu.com
