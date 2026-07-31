Sales Manager (Head of Sales)
Swedish Nutra AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-31
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About Swedish Nutra
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and one of the Nordics' leading manufacturers of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements. We offer private label/white label production and are the makers of the Swedish Collagen and Swedish Nutra brands, sold in over 37 countries worldwide. We're a fast-growing business with global distribution, a warm and international team, and an enterprising environment where people get real room to develop and grow.
About the role
As we scale, we're looking for a Sales Manager (Head of Sales) to lead and grow our B2B sales across EU/UK and selected export markets. This is a senior, hands-on commercial leadership role for someone who leads from the front. You'll personally open and close strategic accounts and key distributor partnerships while building, developing, and structuring the sales team and the process behind it. We want a sales leader the team can't out-sell. Real field credibility, paired with the judgment to build people and structure in a scaling business. You will be based at our Malmö HQ at Lodgatan 19 and report directly to the CEO/COO.
What you'll own
The sales number: revenue and gross margin across channels (targets set together with the CEO).
Front-line selling: personally opening and closing strategic accounts (major retail chains and pharmacy/drugstore groups) and signing and managing key distributor partners. Inbound and outbound sales.
Sales team leadership: leading, developing, and structuring the existing team, building a repeatable sales process, and recruiting new talent as we grow.
Distributor strategy: identifying, recruiting, and managing distributors across EU/UK and export markets; building the distributor map and securing genuine commitment (volumes, marketing support).
Channel development: listings and growth across e-commerce, offline retail, and the salon/spa channel.
Lead conversion: closing the leads our marketing engine generates and owning those relationships.
Pricing and commercial strategy: over time, helping shape pricing and price strategy for our own brands, in partnership with and approved by the CEO.
This role's scope is EU/UK as the primary focus, plus selected export markets outside the EU/UK. (This role does not cover the US market.)
What we're looking for
A strong B2B sales leader with proven field credibility, you still love to sell and to close.
Real people-leadership experience: hiring, coaching, structuring, and managing a sales team to targets.
Distributor and channel experience across EU/UK, and ideally export markets, with the judgment to read whether a partner will genuinely invest in the brand.
Comfortable building structure and process in a fast-moving, scaling environment.
Experience in supplements, health, beauty, FMCG, or a related field is a strong plus.
Fluent English is essential, it is our working language and our team is international.
Willingness to travel across your markets.
Malmö HQ as your home base.
What we offer
A senior leadership role with real ownership of the sales number and the team.
The autonomy to build the sales function and process from a strong base.
A fast-growing, international company with a strong own-brand portfolio and global distribution.
A warm, collaborative HQ in Malmö.
Competitive salary with performance-based components, and room to grow with the company.
How to apply
Apply through link by submitting your resume, including your cover letter in the same document (one file for CV and cover letter).
Start date: as soon as possible.
Workplace: Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 211 24 Malmö. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273), http://www.swedishnutra.com
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10017516