Sales Manager - StickerApp
Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB / Chefsjobb / Lomma Visa alla chefsjobb i Lomma
2026-02-10
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB i Lomma
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Sales Manager - StickerApp
Location: Lomma, Sweden Reports to: CMO
StickerApp is a global leader in custom stickers and labels. We help everyone from individual creators to multinational brands turn their designs into high quality products. We are entering a new phase of growth and are looking for an experienced Sales Manager to lead the ongoing development of our sales organization and set the strategy for our future.
The Role You will report to the CMO and play a central role in building and professionalizing our new sales structure. While you will drive the high level strategy for this developing function, you will also remain active in sales and manage key accounts yourself.
Key Responsibilities
Strategy and Execution: Define and implement the global sales strategy as we define our new structure. You will set the direction for both proactive outreach and incoming lead management.
Operational Sales: Actively sell and manage your own portfolio of clients. You will maintain your own sales pipeline and stay close to the market dynamics.
Team Leadership (Sweden): Build a new sales organization based in Sweden.
Process and Tools: Identify, implement, and own the necessary sales tools (CRM) and processes required to establish efficiency and visibility in a growing sales organization.
Commercial Ownership: Take responsibility for terms and conditions, supplier agreements, and the legal framework regarding sales.
Profile and Qualifications
We believe you are a structure-oriented salesperson with a genuine passion for the product. You understand that selling a custom creative product requires a different approach than selling off the shelf software.
Experience: 10+ years of experience in sales, with a strong track record in Global Sales.
Leadership: Experience managing teams or projects, with the ability to inspire others.
Product Interest: You have a bit of a "nerdy" interest in stickers, labels, print quality, and materials. You understand what makes a premium product special.
Process Mindset: Proven experience setting up sales processes and implementing CRM tools from scratch or improving existing ones.
Communication: Fluent in English and Swedish. You are clear, professional, and can negotiate complex agreements.
Why Join Us?
You will step into a key role with significant freedom to shape how we work. We offer a creative and open work environment where quality and customer satisfaction are at the core of everything we do.
Application
Does this sound like you? Send your CV and a brief cover letter describing your experience with both strategic planning and operational sales.
We are partnering with Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting in this recruitment process. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. For questions about the role, contact Ulrika Gruffman at ulrika@gruffman.nu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7027643-1788364". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 559169-8070), https://www.gruffman.nu
Bronsgatan (visa karta
)
234 35 LOMMA Arbetsplats
Gruffman Jobbnummer
9734944