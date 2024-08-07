Sales Expert Cheese
2024-08-07
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Support several markets in selling Tetra Pak Cheese production modules and line solutions. You will drive operational sales plans and give proactive support for customer Management/Account Management activities in the market as delegated to help achieve the overall sales target and drive world-class Account Management.
We are looking for an experienced Sales Expert Cheese who will understand the business environment cheese portfolio and line solutions and be a trusted speaking partner for Customers and Market Organization.
You could be based in either Heerenveen, Netherlands, Olsztyn, Poland or Lund, Sweden and you will work in a regional arena. The role is permanent.
What you will do
As Sales Expert Cheese, you will:
Understand the specific market, create, and execute action plans together with the market in accordance with the overall Category strategy.
Drive Customer Management support and develop long term relations to customers and Market Organizations within the category. Agree portfolio and solutions deployment, positioning and pricing strategy with the market teams. Give input for improvements in production concepts and solutions and to the PDN (Product Development Needs) process.
Understand market specific requirements in the cheese business and support with application and business expertise in creating line solutions according to customers' needs. Participate in positioning and pricing of customer quotations.
Drive Opportunity Management and Sales within the Business Sector for the specific markets, including responsibility for sales budget and margins.
Monthly reporting of market situation: won and lost orders, forecast, ongoing and planned activities.
Promote/present our (Best practice) line solutions, portfolio, and key features/benefits. Have a good understanding of competitor offerings.
Be the contact point in the Category for the Market Organization, covering sales-related activities.
Drive and manage inquiries and quotations according to the Tetra Pak sales process.
We believe you have
5+ years of working experience and knowledge of:
Food Processing Business (Cheese/food)
Sales Management
Education in Process Engineering or Food Engineering
Fluency in business English is required
German language knowledge is a plus
We believe you have a technical curiosity combined with a commercial interest when coming to customer needs. You have the ability to see opportunities and understand market trends, and to work independently as well as in teams. As a person you are result oriented, structured and disciplined and you have an outgoing personality with strong presentation skills. Furthermore, you have a great drive, excellent communication skills and you enjoy interacting with different people from diverse cultures.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-08-28.
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at Emma.Berndtsson@tetrapak.com
For trade union information in Sweden contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
