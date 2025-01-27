Sales Engineer
Job Description
At Danfoss, we believe that energy-efficiency holds the answers to the challenges and opportunities posed by the world today. We encourage all our people to be digitally driven and do the extraordinary so that they question the accepted truths, dare to be bold, and take charge. And we do so in an environment of respect, trust, and entrepreneurship. We enable our customers to look for solutions to mitigate the issues of climate change or improve food supply or finding new ways to master urbanization or drive change through electrification and digitalization. We cannot accomplish anything without our high-performing and diverse teams who feel empowered.
Danfoss Leanheat® Building's AI based IoT solution monitors, controls and optimizes the indoor temperature and humidity in buildings. Our solution improves the energy efficiency of properties, increases the operational efficiency of district heating companies and creates a healthier indoor climate for residents. Currently, Leanheat Building has been installed in 200,000 apartments around the world. Our business is growing internationally and currently we operate in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Italy, and Germany.
We are now looking for an enthusiastic and self-driven Sales Engineer to join our Sales Team in Sweden. As Sales Engineer you will contribute to the achievement of our ambitious sales targets by driving new sales, developing our sales activity and maintaining good customer relationships.
We offer you an interesting position in our international Leanheat Sales Team where you can have an impact on buildings environmental load caused by heating. With our growing business, there is also plenty of room to develop. The position is located at any Danfoss location in Sweden, and we are working in hybrid mode.
Job Responsibilities
The Sales Engineer's responsibilities include solution sales to Swedish building owners and district heating utilities, contract negotiations, promoting customer satisfaction and ensuring financial targets. In this role, you will be part of our international Sales Team driving Leanheat growth.
Furthermore, your responsibilities include:
• Solution sales to new customers in targeted segments.
• Cultivate effective long-term relationships with customers/potential customers through regular and meaningful contact.
• Upsell new solutions to existing Leanheat customers.
• Develop and implement sales strategy to expand existing customer base as well as identify new opportunities within assigned territory/markets/Industry.
• Identify and pursue business development opportunities in line with strategic growth plans
• Participate public tenders concerning heating optimization.
• Prepare and deliver product demonstrations and solution presentations (on-site or off-site) to potential and existing customers, industry groups and consultants.
• Participate in sales meetings along with trade shows
• Monitor customer support and satisfaction for technical solutions
• Collaborate with other sales and technical staff to ensure opportunities are followed up and progressed
• Maintain accurate records of sales pipeline
Background & Skills
To be a successful in this role, you should have excellent sales, organizational and problem-solving skills. You should also possess strong communication, interpersonal, and customer service skills. Knowledge of municipal building owners and public frame agreements in Sweden is an asset.
Also we are looking for:
• A Bachelor's Degree or higher on relevant field.
• Several years of proven sales experience in relevant industry.
• Ability to influence high-level engagement and relationship building.
• An excellent ability to listen, understand and deliver on customer needs and requirements.
• Must be a team player and have excellent planning and prioritization skills to handle the varied workloads.
• Must have the ability to construct detailed sales plans, develop, conduct training seminars, make presentations and prepare quotes and tenders.
• Knowledge of public purchasing processes in Sweden
• Proficiency in Swedish and English
• Current knowledge of industry trends and regulations is an advantage, but attitude and willingness to learn will take you a long way.
• Ability to work within a diverse culture and a matrix communications environment
For more information about Leanheat Building, please check leanheat.com.
