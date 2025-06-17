Sales Director
We're looking for an experienced and strategic Sales Director to lead our sales and marketing teams. In this role, you'll set the direction, manage performance, and drive sustainable growth across all commercial operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Define long-term strategic plans and set annual sales targets.
Implement and monitor sales strategies to meet performance goals.
Build, manage, and motivate a high-performing sales team.
Develop marketing strategies aligned with company objectives and brand positioning.
Analyze market trends and competitor activities to guide business strategy.
Foster collaboration across departments (product, tech, finance, etc.) to align company efforts.
Identify risks and ensure stability in sales, service, and marketing processes.
What We're Looking For:
Proven experience in sales leadership, preferably in a growth-focused environment.
Strong strategic thinking and team leadership skills.
Excellent communication and coordination abilities.
Experience developing and executing sales and marketing strategies.
How to Apply:
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in this opportunity, please send your application and CV to job@swappagency.com
