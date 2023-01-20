Sales Director
MilDef Group AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MilDef Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
MilDef Group serves a global market with world-leading rugged IT solutions. Laptops, servers, switches, routers, intelligent displays - we custom-make military IT products and systems made to perform in the toughest conditions. Our ambition is to be the most innovative and flexible player in the defense industry, with a combination of high-performance products, outstanding customer service, extensive experience across many engineering disciplines, and a corporate spirit based on honesty and integrity. The company was started in 1997, with its headquarters in Helsingborg, Sweden. We have sales and support offices in the USA, UK, and Norway.
As Sales Director you will be responsible for one or more B2B accounts, building MilDef's customer base within the Swedish defence industry.
With your strong technical interest and know-how, combined with your excellent network within the industry, you will market and sell MilDef's full range of services and products. You have a very good understanding of the type of projects our customers undertake, and can help them meet their objectives by introducing the MilDef offer into their solutions. Regardless if your background is from the military, from engineering, or elsewhere, our customers see you as a trustworthy advisor and they rely on your expertise.
At MilDef we want to be perceived as a fast and agile player, that always walks the extra mile to deliver the best possible solutions. You have a mindset and a way of doing business that embodies that. Your ability to find new and innovative ways to solve problems is key to the success of our customers, as well as for MilDef.
As Sales director, we expect to see you in the office every now and then, but the majority of your time should be spent with our customers. When you're in the office, you work in cross-functional teams to create winning bids, make sure to keep your business cases up to date in the CRM-system and help out wherever your teammates need a hand.
Key responsibilities
• Be a team player, help your colleagues and make MilDef an even better place to work
• Take outstanding care of existing, and establish new, customer relations
• Identify customer requirements and translate them into MilDef solutions
• Act as main point of contact for selected customers and partners
• Lead the work in writing winning bids
• Be a CRM-ninja and never miss the opportunity to update your prospect details
• Continuously develop your understanding of MilDef's offering
• Feel ownership for your sales budget and always strive to beat it
• Keep up to speed with the quality and environmental system and make sure to comply with it
• Provide your MD with the input needed for high quality sales forecasts
Competence and experience
To be successful in the role as sales director, we believe you match at least 75% of the following criteria (but probably also have some other cool skills and experiences you bring to the table):
• Excellent business acumen with an urge to close deals
• Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills
• A wide and up to date network in the Swedish defence industry
• A university degree in engineering or other relevant field
• Experience from the defence sector, either as a supplier or end-user
• Proven track record in a similar sales position
• Prone to organizing and documenting business cases
• Fluency in Swedish and English
Important responsibilities for every MilDef employee
• Contribute to "The MilDef Way".
• Stay updated on the contents of our employee handbook.
• Proactively take part in all the work tasks within MilDef as a member of the MilDef Team, whenever necessary.
• Keep the order around you. There is always time to tidy up before going home.
• Communicate matters of importance within the MilDef Group - be transparent.
• Document important decisions.
• Don 't hide mistakes - we all make them; the only rule is to be open about them.
• When in doubt - ask!
What you become part of
MilDef serves a global market with world-leading tactical IT solutions. We digitalize the world, specifically where the stakes are the highest, the requirements are the toughest, and when technology has game-changing potential.
Our ambition is to be the most innovative and flexible player in the industry, with a combination of high-performance products, outstanding customer service, extensive experience across many engineering disciplines, and a corporate spirit based on honesty, proactivity and integrity.
At MilDef we are always looking for passionate, smart and committed employees who can add a new dimension to our future journey. We will give you the tools and support your needs to grow both as a professional and as a person, with us.
We strive for a balanced age and gender spread as well as an ethnic and cultural diversity.
The role is full time and with a start date as soon as possible. This role is based in Stockholm.
We apply a continuous selection and therefore welcome your application as soon as possible, however, no later than 2022-02-12.
Welcome to a new opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company that is under substantial development!
We kindly but firmly decline direct contact from staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MilDef Group AB
(org.nr 556893-5414) Arbetsplats
MilDef Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7364241