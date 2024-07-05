Sales Development Representative
The Sales Team
The sales team is responsible for bringing new Mid-Market and Enterprise clients on board through inbounds and warm/cold outbounding. Our sales representatives work with customers from a wide range of industries to understand their needs, find creative solutions and ensure a smooth sales process.
What you'll get to do
As SDR you are responsible for generating, contacting and qualifying prospects. Here you get to use your creativity and proactivity to identify new ways to find new prospects, including interpreting data, utilizing tools and organizing your work following structured sales processes. This role plays a key role in achieving our customer acquisition and revenue growth goals.
In this role you will get to:
-
Source new opportunities through inbound prospect follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
-
Qualify prospects through discovery calls
-
Maintain and expand the prospect database
-
Create and develop messaging and prospecting workflows to optimize efficiency and conversion to Sales Qualified Leads
-
Work closely with Account Executives in the sales process
Who you are
We are looking for committed people at the start of their sales careers who are enthusiastic about technology and are not shy when it comes to cold outreach. To grow and succeed in this role you must be interested in constantly learning and improving your sales skills and approach. We love a "can-do attitude" and hope you'd like our creative and experimental approach.
Experience in a similar role, working with lead generation, qualifications and cold calling will make you thrive! It's also a plus if you have previously worked in a high-performing tech startup where you thrived in a self-managed environment.
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working, with access to our office at Medborgarplatsen, Stockholm_._
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
