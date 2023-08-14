Sales
2023-08-14
We are looking for sales person for our business partner in battery industry:
Job responsibilities.
1.Develop customer and order opportunities, maintain existing customer resources;
2.Complete the sales task, payback targets, responsible for specific collection matters.
3.Actively promote the signing of contracts with customers, identify key risk points in the contract and communicate with customers according to the comments made by all parties involved in the contract review;
4.Responsible for important customer visits, reception, relationship maintenance.
Required Qualifications:
1.More than 3 years sales, or new energy technology research and development experience;
2.Familiar with the new energy industry, with lithium battery related work experience;
3.Strong interpersonal communication and coordination skills, good image, work seriously, meticulous, patient;
4.Strong work enthusiasm and sense of responsibility, good sense of teamwork;
5. Fluent in Chinese Ersättning
