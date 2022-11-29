Safety & Environment Engineer
2022-11-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Safety & Environment Engineer - Surface Division
We are searching for our next Safety & Environment Engineer that finds safety and environment interesting and would like to be part of our innovation journey. Here you have the chance to create new ways of working and be the one that is leading general improvements for the local site connected to safety and environment!
Join our team
The Surface Division Safety Health Environment and Quality (SRD SHEQ) organization is, among other things, responsible for ensuring processes and that the right skills are in place within the entire operation to drive continuous quality and SHE improvements, both in how we work within the operation and on our products.
Your mission
As Safety & Environment Engineer, you will lead and coordinate general safety and environment work and improvements for the local site. You are part of the local SHEQ Management team and report to SRD Örebro PC SHEQ Manager. In this role you will plan, lead, and support in general the local PC in developing processes, way of working and coach to improve the PC outcome within in the Safety and Environment area. Drive general Safety and Environment improvement work, initiatives and projects within the local PC. Be a Safety and Environment ambassador to inspire all employees to strengthen our culture and legal compliance for our PC.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled, committed, and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Location and travel
This position is located in Norra Bro Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and may close the recruitment before the last application day. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-12- 13.
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring manager Mikael Danielsson, SHEQ Manager Örebro PC, Surface Division, mikael.danielsson@epiroc.com
/+46708839522.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist, Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
For the position as a Safety & Environment Engineer we are looking for you who have a technical degree or equivalent work experience. We would like you to have experience within the safety and environment area and hope you have experience within the manufacturing industry or similar business. You have good experience working in Office 365 especially Excel and PowerPoint. Swedish and English verbal and written knowledge is required for this position.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are an open and self-motivated person who enjoys driving safety and environment issues and has an interest in bringing about change and improvement. You are also curious and innovative and are not afraid to challenge current working methods and methods. You have a coaching and supportive approach with a focus on being an advisor to our managers. In this role you will work with a wide network of contacts and therefore it's important that you have great communication and social skills.
