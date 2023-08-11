Safety Engineer - 428024
2023-08-11
Requisition Id : 428024
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 75,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Safety Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
As a Safety Engineer you will be part of a RAMS (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Safety) team in Västerås Sweden, working on development projects and customer's projects. You will work with Safety of our Propulsion System. In this role you will provide design Safety awareness within the projects within the projects, make sure all Safety standards, local/national and norms are fulfilled, contribute Safety expertise to create a safe system. As Safety Engineer you are also expected to be able to work on RAM/LCC tasks.
We'll look to you for :
Analyse Safety requirements and translate into work package.
Plan the Safety work packages based on the project schedule.
Analyse and validate risks and define mitigation actions.
Make sure all Safety requirements are communicated with the project.
Perform Safety analyses (such as SSHA, PHA, Hazard Log, FMECA, FTA) for the Propulsion System scope of supply.
Make sure all Safety analysis results are communicated within the project.
Perform RAM/LCC tasks.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Bachelor's, Master's degree or PhD in Electrical Engineering or any other similar field.
Safety and/or reliability experience from the Design/Development area in a similar industry.
Familiar with the Safety and RAM/LCC standards and norms.
Knowledge and experience in the application of safety and reliability assessment techniques (Risk analysis, FTA, , FME(C)A, RBD etc.).
Experience with the following tools will be considered a plus - RBD tool, FaultTree+, BLESS, FMECA, DOORS, MS Office
Good understanding of product life cycle management and configuration management.
Excellent social, communication and presentation skills.
Ability to solve complex problems using technical experience and judgements.
English at a fluent level is mandatory for this role, Swedish will be considered a plus.
We are open to all seniority levels of candidates as we are more interested in your motivation and long-term commitment to this role, aside from the basic RAMS skills required.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
