Safety Analysis Engineer
Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-06-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB i Västerås
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an engineer with a talent for carrying out complex calculations and analyzing the results? Do you also want to work with advanced technology and contribute to a carbon-free future?
Welcome to Westinghouse and Global Engineering Services. We are around 2000 engineers globally and competence within several areas such as structural analysis, thermohydraulic, chemistry, components and safety analysis that contributes with engineering expertise to multiple projects here at Westinghouse.
As a Safety Analysis Engineer, you will help examine that our BWR reactors meets the safety requirements set by Westinghouse, our customers, and authorities in different countries. We are working on a large market around the world.
You will join a team of nine Safety Analysis Engineers. This means that you will learn from other experienced engineers and develop quickly in your role.
Your contribution for a carbon-free future
As a Safety Analysis Engineer, your main responsibility will be to manage calculations and conduct safety analyses of BWR reactors. Among other things, this means that you will:
Perform simulations and analyse the response in BWR reactors based on different cases and scenarios
Conduct safety analyses considering current and new legal requirements
Document your work in reports
You will work in project-based teams in close collaboration with project managers and other Safety Analysis Engineers. The work is carried out using our internally developed computer codes BISON and POLCA-T.
You will either be based at our Swedish headquarter in Västerås or at our office in Helsinki, Finland. There is a possibility to work remotely several days per week.
We are looking for you
To be a good match for this role, we believe that you either have several years of relevant working experience or you are recently graduated and motivated to grow. You have an eye for details and you are structured in the way you approach tasks and enjoy solving theoretical problems.
To grow in this role, we also believe that you are communicative and enjoy collaborating with other people.
Qualifications
Master of Science in Engineering Physics, or similar that provides a technical and theoretical foundation.
Programming skills, meritorious with knowledge in Python
Experience working in Linux/Unix environment
Full professional proficiency in English
Full professional proficiency in Swedish is meritorious but not a requirement for this role.
Apply today!
We interview candidates on a continuous basis, so please send in your application as soon as possible! Security clearance is carried out as part of the recruitment process.
You will report to Christoffer Wigert, for more information about the role, contact Christoffer at wigertcg@westinghouse.com
or +46 732 36 71 14.
Union agreement
This role belongs to the union agreement Teknikavtalet.
Union representatives
Akademikerförening på Westinghouse (AFW): Anna Lundgren, +46 21 34 78 25, AFW@westinghouse.com
Unionen: Maria Gunnarsson, +46 21 347 595, gunnarmm@westinghouse.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB
(org.nr 556070-6359)
Bränslegatan 1 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Bränslefabrik Jobbnummer
9392592