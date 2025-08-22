SAC Financial Planning Developer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-08-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Job Name: SAC Financial Planning Developer
Location: Remote from EU
The Candidate will work within our ongoing SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) Financial Planning Projects as a Developer:
• Develop SAC functionality as part of a team and be able to work independently
• Focus on Data Modelling & Integration: Development of data models to support the integration of financial data into SAP SAC, ensuring high data quality and alignment with FP&A objectives
• Also focus on Testing & Validation: Creation and execution of End-to-End test scripts, ensuring that the developed solutions meet business needs through thorough testing and validation of data models and analytics reports
• To some extent also working on Requirements Gathering & Analysis: Collaborate with business users to gather and define business requirements related to FP&A processes
Extensive Hands-on experience within SAC Financial Planning is required
Personality wise it's important the consultant has the competence and feels comfortable working independently with above tasks, as well as cooperating with the colleagues in the SAC Development Team
Internal Notes: Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9471636