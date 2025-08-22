SAC Financial Planning Developer

Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna
2025-08-22


Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Job Name: SAC Financial Planning Developer
Location: Remote from EU

The Candidate will work within our ongoing SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) Financial Planning Projects as a Developer:
• Develop SAC functionality as part of a team and be able to work independently
• Focus on Data Modelling & Integration: Development of data models to support the integration of financial data into SAP SAC, ensuring high data quality and alignment with FP&A objectives
• Also focus on Testing & Validation: Creation and execution of End-to-End test scripts, ensuring that the developed solutions meet business needs through thorough testing and validation of data models and analytics reports
• To some extent also working on Requirements Gathering & Analysis: Collaborate with business users to gather and define business requirements related to FP&A processes
Extensive Hands-on experience within SAC Financial Planning is required
Personality wise it's important the consultant has the competence and feels comfortable working independently with above tasks, as well as cooperating with the colleagues in the SAC Development Team

Internal Notes:

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedium Global Services AB (org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta)
171 41  SOLNA

Jobbnummer
9471636

Prenumerera på jobb från Swedium Global Services AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB: