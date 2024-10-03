Rust Developer
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
We're on the lookout for a Rust developer to join our team and play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between our low-level code and cloud infrastructure. As part of our dynamic Engagement team, you'll be at the forefront of shaping the customer journey post-purchase, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible experience with our products.
You'll be working at the intersection of embedded systems and cloud computing, driving the design and development of software that facilitates seamless communication and data transfer between our devices and cloud-based applications. Collaborating closely with your colleagues, you'll define software requirements, craft design specifications, and lead the charge in Rust development within our organization.
What sets this role apart is the opportunity to make a significant impact on our development processes and product offerings. You'll have the autonomy to set the framework for Rust development activities and provide guidance to fellow developers, empowering them to excel in their operational tasks.
What you'll be doing
Design and develop embedded systems software using Rust and related tools, including pipelines, testing, and automation.
Collaborate with other developers, including hardware engineers, software developers, and cloud engineers, to ensure seamless integration between different layers of the system.
What you bring to the team
Solid background in software development, ideally acquired within a product-focused company or scale-up environment
Commercial experience with Rust and Linux
Understanding of how IoT and wireless devices can be connected
Nice to have
Experience working with IoT, Bluetooth, and wireless devices
Experience with Kotlin
Knowledge of databases (SQL/PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
DevOps understanding; maintaining own code (AWS)
Kubernetes/Docker & Terraform experience
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplanstations just a few minutes walk away
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
