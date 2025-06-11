Roadmap Leader
2025-06-11
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together? We are now looking for a Roadmap Leader at IKEA of Sweden.
Do you want to be part in shaping how we develop and manage our unique IKEA range and product offer today and tomorrow? Do you want to take lead in creating opportunities for the future, still always ensuring that we stay IKEA unique and build on our strengths? Do you want to be part of a curious and inclusive team with great passion for creating a better everyday life for the many people? Then this is a role for you!
We are right now looking for a Roadmap leader for Manage the Range offer end-to end process at Range Operations.
In Range operations we create optimal preconditions for business and people to design, develop and manage the IKEA range offer in a connected and optimized value chain - to deliver growth and enable low cost.
As a Roadmap Leader you will together with business stakeholders make sure that we continuously develop the way we plan, manage and develop our product range offer so that the performance of the whole IKEA value chain is optimized in relation to the IKEA Strategies and customer demands. You will be responsible for holding together the roadmap and aligning across that whole IKEA value chain to ensure that we develop the right capabilities in the right order and to avoid duplication of work across IKEA. To do this you will work closely together with roadmap leaders in other end-to-end processes as well as stakeholders in the different capability areas and business process owners across the value chain.
Roadmap Leader assignment also includes to lead, develop and maintain the IKEA strategic roadmap for Manage the range offer end-to-end process. Facilitate sequencing, prioritization and consequence assessments based on business needs, financial frames, and strategic objectives and orchestrate implementation of pre-requisites and support in defining OKR's that contribute to strategic goals.
Together with Process Architect you refine the value chain needs and perform the strategic analysis needed to facilitate sequencing and scenario modelling. Monitor and follow up on progress in the Capability areas through having a good understanding of the plans and the contribution to the E2E processes
To shine in your role, you are a strong business minded person with a passion for our product and range offer! In addition, we see that the following experiences are beneficial to be successful in this role:
Proven expertise in roadmap development, strategic business analysis, and communicating insights effectively.
Strong experience leading through influence and teamwork as well as working with and presenting to senior management teams.
Ownership and leadership in developing business models, capability frameworks, and performance methodologies like OKR.
Strong planning and organizational skills, familiarity with financial models, portfolio management, and working with business stakeholders across IKEA
Minimum 5 years in a senior role such as Strategic Planner, Business Architect, Lean Portfolio Manager or Program Manager, with extensive experience in management and business consulting.
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where development and constantly being on the way is in focus! The position is based in Sweden: Älmhult and will require travelling.
As a Roadmap Leader you will report to Jeanette Peters Olsson, Business Process Manager in Range Operations. At Range Operations we continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward, and inclusive.
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV (in English) in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your everyday work?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
We look forward to receiving your response. Please upload your CV in English, no later than June 25th 2025.
For further information about the role please contact Jeanette Peters Olsson, jeanette.petersolsson@inter.ikea.com
For further information about the role please contact Jeanette Peters Olsson, jeanette.petersolsson@inter.ikea.com. For questions about the recruitment process feel free to contact Christina Appelqvist, +46766-113408.
