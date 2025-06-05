Risk Manager (No QRA Experience)
Start: July
Duration: 6 months & possibility of extension
Location: Stockholm As a Project Risk Manager, you'll be working within the Project Delivery function, within the project services group and providing support to the Risk and Opportunities Lead and projects teams. The role requires excellent personal and interpersonal skills, and you will be at the core of our project delivery team, working across the full lifecycle of greenfield and brownfield projects. A role which supports all aspects of risk management ensuring qualitative risk insights guide decision-making. This role requires a background in capital projects, facilitation skills, and the ability to lead and influence multidisciplinary teams. Key responsibilities - Develop and implement risk plans for capital projects across all lifecycle phases (FEL1 to execution).
- Facilitate structured assessments, project risk workshops.
- Update risk registers, support risk and action owners, and ensure mitigation activities are tracked and monitored.
- Maintain, monitor, and analyze project risk registers to ensure alignment with project objectives and proactive risk management.
- Support risk-based decision-making at the project level through clear reporting and communication.
- Provide support to project teams on risk methodologies, and collaborate closely with project functions such as Planning, Cost, HSE, and Engineering to embed risk management into project delivery.
- Assist in configuring project risk structures (registers, matrices, breakdowns), and facilitate risk profile development workshops.
- Participate in specialized risk reviews e.g., procurement, contract, change management.
- Support project close-out by documenting risk-related lessons learned and contributing to the continuous improvement of risk processes.
- Liaise with the Risk and Opportunities Lead regarding best practices and standard application across projects.
Education and certifications
A university degree in Project Management, Risk Management, Engineering, or a related field.
Professional certification in risk or project management (e.g., PMI-CAPM, PMI-RMP, PMI-PMP, MoR Management of risk Prince 2, or equivalent)
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Considered a plus. Formal training in conducting technical risk reviews i.e. Hazard studies i.e. IChemE - HAZOP Leadership & Management.
Experience
5 to 10 years of experience in project or risk management roles within capital projects such as energy, mining, infrastructure, or heavy industrial projects.
Competence and skills
Facilitation experience, with the ability to lead non-technical risk reviews such as risk identification workshops, project risk assessments, and strategy sessions with project teams.
Understanding project risk management based on international standards such as ISO 31000, ISO 31010, and IEC 62198, and frameworks including PRAM and PMI PMBOK.
Basic understanding of integrating risk management into cost estimating, scheduling, procurement, and contracting processes.
Familiarity with project controls, including cost control and change management processes.
Experience with risk management tools or platforms, risk registers, or equivalent systems).
Ability to support project teams in applying risk management techniques and contribute to overall project risk awareness.
Basic understanding in technical risk reviews (e.g., HAZOP, What-If, constructability reviews) is considered a plus.
Strong personal and interpersonal skills.
Operational risk management knowledge is considered a plus
Personal qualities
Collaborative, respectful, and a strong team player who actively contributes to a healthy, constructive working environment.
The role requires someone who is adaptive, resilient, and solution-focused, with a professional approach that supports mutual trust and accountability.
The successful candidate must demonstrate integrity, emotional intelligence, and the ability to work effectively across multidisciplinary teams. Ersättning
