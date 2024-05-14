RF system expert
2024-05-14
We are looking for an RF system expert in the area of B5G (Beyond 5G) and Next Generation wireless systems research. You will have the opportunity to utilize your skills to find technical solutions for a better connected world and to develop your own skills in a world class BTS systems research team. You will also analyze requirements, define system and product architectures, and verify the proposed solutions by cooperating with different international teams including system design, product design and product management.
Responsibilities
• Research on B5G and 6G RF architectures and key enabling technologies.
• Find innovative and cost-efficient RF related solutions for current and future wireless networks.
• Evaluate the performance of new RF system ideas/architectures by simulation.
Qualifications requirements
• PhD or experienced MSc in Communication Engineering, Microwave Engineering, Electronic Engineering or equivalent background.
• At least 5 years of industry RF system design experience is recommended.
• Strong background in wireless communications, radio systems, RF engineering, RF antennas.
• Good understanding of 3GPP BTS radio system standards. Knowledgeable about beamforming methods and RF related system requirements in LTE, NR and other wireless systems.
• Good understanding of antenna systems, channel models, wireless propagation, RF material technologies.
• Ability to do own technical analysis with scientific coding languages like MATLAB, Python, C, C++.
• Should be able to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team with hardware experts, antenna experts, algorithm experts and system experts.
• Should be able to travel frequently between our R&D office in Stockholm (Kista) and Gothenburg, short term travel in Europe and China.
• Should have some skills in project management and technical management.
• Should be able to work in a team and possess good interpersonal and communications skills.
• Self-motivated with strong organizational, analytical and problem solving skills. Så ansöker du
