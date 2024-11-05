RF/Microwave Engineer
2024-11-05
About SCALINQ
SCALINQ is a prominent player in the growing field of quantum computing. Our core focus is the development of state-of-the-art cryogenic hardware. Today, we encompass an expanding product portfolio of complete qubit device packaging solutions (LINQER), a series of high-density low-pass and infra-red blocking filters (CliQ), as well as high-density cabling solutions (BriQ) with a lot more to come soon.
All our products are classified as enabling hardware and are vital for the overall performance of the quantum computer. In our research, we are already developing the next-generation hardware. This will be your chance to be part of pushing the boundaries of the field and unlock the full potential of quantum computing.
Role overview
We are looking for our next talent to strengthen our R&D team. This is suitable for you with an M.Sc. or Ph.D. in engineering physics or electrical engineering with more than 5 years of experience in microwave engineering and/or low temperature physics. As a Senior RF Engineerat SCALINQ, you will oversee parts of our R&D activities in close relation with our engineering groups, customers and partners. We expect you to be independent, self-propelled, and eager to take initiative. In this role, you will also participate in the development of the short and long-term technology strategy of SCALINQ. We hope you are willing and eager to shoulder a broad responsibility.
Competencies:
Microwave engineering (Requirements)
Electromagnetic simulation, for example in ANSYS HFSS, CST or Comsol
Microwave measurements using e.g. VNA and signal generators
Knowledge in ultra-high shielding of microwaves, infrared and magnetic fields
Microwave system design, e.g. PCB design
Mechanical design for cryogenic and/or microwave applications (Desired)
Some industry standard tools such as Inventor or SolidWorks.
Low-temperature design (Desired)
Experience with low-temperature mechanical design
Understanding the workings of cryogenic systems
Quantum Technology (Desired)
Quantum computing and quantum information technology
Superconductivity
The role includes:
Managing, planning, and leading R&D efforts
Coordinating the development conducted in-house and through our collaborative research projects
Developing, implementing, managing, and evaluating SCALINQs technology resources
Communicating to various stakeholders, both internal and external
About the team
Diversity and inclusion sit at the heart of SCALINQ. Our biggest strength is the people that define our company. Everyone contributes in their unique ways and with their particular skill sets. We have successfully combined research-based competencies with conventional engineering to create commercially viable solutions.
What we offer
We have a multicultural environment that is filled with skilled and creative colleagues and encourages people to make their ideas happen. At SCALINQ, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and perspectives while having a lot of fun in the process. Our culture is highly rooted in responsibility, inclusiveness, and passion. We are a team of ambitious and energetic individuals and we are in it for the long haul! We value a healthy life/work balance and we are all about celebrating the small as well as large successes. Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you!
Join Us:
If you think it sounds like fun to contribute to the breakthrough technologies in quantum computing, SCALINQ is the place for you. Were looking for individuals ready to work in a dynamic team and a rapidly growing company. Please apply by sending your resume and a cover letter.
