Restaurant Manager
2025-05-08
We're Hiring: Restaurant Manager (Full-Time)
Location: Vannersborg
Start Date: As soon as possible
Franchise: Part of a growing and reputable pizza franchise in Sweden
We are looking for an experienced and self-driven Restaurant Manager who can independently run daily operations of our franchise restaurant. You will be responsible for leading the team, ensuring top-quality service, maintaining high operational standards, and driving the business forward with a hands-on and practical mindset.
What We're Looking For:
Experience in restaurant or management (pizza or QSR experience is a plus)
Strong leadership and communication skills
Ability to take initiative and run operations independently
Exceptional customer service and team-building mindset
Highly organized, reliable, and goal-oriented
Fluency in Swedish or English (both is a plus)
Your Responsibilities:
Oversee day-to-day restaurant operations
Lead and motivate the team to ensure smooth service and high morale
Ensure compliance with franchise standards and local regulations
Manage staff scheduling, inventory, and supplier coordination
Handle customer relations and resolve issues with professionalism
Report performance metrics and contribute to business development
We Offer:
A dynamic and supportive working environment
Competitive salary with performance incentives
Opportunities for growth within the franchise
Autonomy to manage and make impactful decisions
Apply now by sending your CV and cover letter to faisalef@pizzabakeren.se
.
We're looking for someone who treats the business like their own-professional, proactive, and passionate about quality food and service.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
E-post: bilal.ahmed@pizzabakeren.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Edsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
462 33 VÄNERSBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Pizzabakeren Jobbnummer
9329006