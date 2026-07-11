Restaurangchef ,Burger King Uppsala
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2026-07-11
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, Österåker
, Håbo
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Join Burger King as a Restaurant Manager!
Can you stay cool under pressure while bringing out the best in your team?
At Burger King, we're passionate about serving great food and creating great experiences. Behind every satisfied customer is a motivated team led by an inspiring manager. We're looking for a Restaurant Manager who is ready to lead with confidence, develop people, and drive operational excellence in a fast-paced environment.
What You'll Do
As a Restaurant Manager, you'll oversee the daily operations of the restaurant while ensuring exceptional customer service, food quality, and team performance. You'll lead by example, support your employees, and create a workplace where everyone feels valued and motivated to succeed.
Your Responsibilities
Lead, coach, and develop Shift Managers and Crew Members.
Build a positive, inclusive, and high-performing team culture.
Ensure outstanding customer service and resolve customer concerns professionally.
Maintain the highest standards of food safety, hygiene, and cleanliness.
Manage daily restaurant operations, including staffing, scheduling, inventory, ordering, and stock control.
Monitor restaurant performance, including sales, labour costs, food costs, waste reduction, and profitability (P&L).
Lead from the front by working alongside your team during busy service periods.
Recruit, train, and develop future leaders within the restaurant.
Ensure every customer enjoys a fast, friendly, and high-quality Burger King experience.
Who You Are
We're looking for someone who:
Has at least one year of leadership experience in a restaurant, café, or hospitality environment.
Is a supportive, humble, and hands-on leader.
Thrives in a fast-paced, high-energy workplace.
Has excellent communication, coaching, and problem-solving skills.
Can create structure, stay organized, and make sound decisions under pressure.
Understands restaurant operations, food safety, inventory management, and financial performance.
Speaks both Swedish and English.
What We Offer
Full-time employment (40 hours per week).
Competitive salary and benefits.
Ongoing leadership training and career development opportunities.
A supportive and collaborative team culture.
The opportunity to grow your career with one of the world's most recognized restaurant brands.
Ready to Lead?
If you're passionate about people, hospitality, and operational excellence, we'd love to hear from you. Join Burger King and help us create great food, great teams, and great customer experiences—every single day.
Apply today and take the next step in your leadership career with Burger King!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10
email
E-post: sanna.sorling.delin@Rexint.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rex International AB
(org.nr 559374-0219) Arbetsplats
Burger King Uppsala Kontakt
Sanna Delin sanna.sorling.delin@Rexint.se 0731212804 Jobbnummer
10000209