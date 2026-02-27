Researcher within sustainable data centers
2026-02-27
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Are you skilled in sustainability, life-cycle assessment, modelling and energy systems? Do you want to develop sustainable data center systems of the future? Do you want to see green and reliable technologies be applied in society and industry? Are you enthusiastic and like to turn an idea into an experiment and understanding and like to work closely with international partners and customers? Then you can be the person we are looking for!
RISE ICE Data center unit is growing, and we continue to expand our team in Luleå, Sweden. Therefore, we are now looking for you who are a researcher, engineer or equivalent with a great interest in sustainability, life-cycle assessment, modelling, energy systems, data center technologies, or industrial symbiosis, company relations and teamwork in international projects and who are ready for your next development step.
About the role
Our operations in Luleå have Europe's leading and largest laboratory for tests and experiments for data centers, AI and related systems. Here, we work together with our partners and customers from both industry, public sector and academia to develop sustainable and energy-efficient data center systems for cloud services, telecom, satellite data, IT infrastructure for AI and industry.
As a researcher or research engineer in our team, you will get the opportunity to work in a growing and leading institute with great development opportunities. You will be an important team player in a committed team with high competence and which values working in close cooperation, both within the team and with our partners and customers.
In your role as researcher, you will primarily work with projects in an international context, being part of building, cooling and power platforms and systems for companies operating data centers or delivering equipment to the datacenters and development of new ideas for edge systems, heat reuse or automation. For these areas, you will work with development and be a team member of research and innovation projects in data center technologies. The position is a permanent full-time position, located in Luleå.
The assignments have great variety, which brings new exciting opportunities every week. In your role, you also have contact with our customers and partners. Your most important tasks are mainly to:
Participate and develop the RISE ICE Datacenter project offering by working with concept development
In a team role develop datacenter systems and analyze sustainability in projects together with colleagues
Together with research leaders and senior researchers, develop new ideas and put them into practice
Work with international contacts to develop RISE ICE data center services and projects
Who are you?
As a researcher with us, we believe that you are a passionate and solution-oriented person who likes to take on new opportunities. As the role involves contact with customers, international partners and other stakeholders, we believe that you thrive in social contexts and like to transform ideas into practical use and understanding. Through your understanding and flexible way of working, you come to your right in an environment that is dynamic.
Requirements:
Masters degree in engineering or equivalent with a focus on sustainability, data center or energy systems
A working proficiency in both Swedish and English as our partners are Swedish and International
Meritorious:
Previous experiencing working with data center technologies
Are we right for each other?
At RISE, we like different and we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where we together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge for the future. With us, passionate problem solvers meet to solve some of the world's most important, and perhaps fun, problems. We can not promise you an easy job, but what we can promise you is a bunch of committed colleagues and some really exciting societal and industrial challenges to tackle. You will work in a dynamic environment that gives you development opportunities both professionally and personally. With us, you get the opportunity to make a real difference. Welcome to the research institute and innovation partner for the entire of Swedish.
Welcome with Your Application!
For more information, please contact the recruiting manager Tor Björn Minde, Head of unit Data Center Systems, at +46 70-624 29 59. The last application date is March 11. Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously during and after the application period. Apply without cover letter.
Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, +46 10 516 51 61. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-11
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7297854-1864576". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874), https://career.ri.se
Luleå Science Park (visa karta
)
977 75 LULEÅ Jobbnummer
9767030