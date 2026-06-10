Business Solution Architect - Planning Systems
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Join a global leader where cutting-edge technology meets meaningful impact. Our client offers a collaborative culture at their Lund HQ, valuing innovation and work-life balance while shaping the future of global security solutions.
About the role
In this cross-functional role, you will bridge the gap between business needs and technical execution for global planning systems. You will join a specialist team focused on driving digital transformation and operational efficiency.
You are offered
You will work in a dynamic environment that supports continuous learning and professional growth within a flexible hybrid model.
You will have the opportunity to work closely with both business and technology stakeholders in a highly collaborative international environment.
You will play a key role in driving digital transformation initiatives and influencing the future development of global planning processes.
The opportunity to gain experience in large-scale transformation projects with global impact.
Work tasks
This role involves moving between strategic discussions on future capabilities and detailed analysis of system configurations to ensure planning solutions align with business objectives.
Translate business needs into clear solution concepts, process flows, and functional designs.
Act as a key architect for the Maestro (Kinaxis) planning platform.
Evaluate system capabilities, data models, and configurations to identify scalable solutions.
Collaborate with IT teams and external partners to ensure successful delivery of system enhancements.
Design and document integration mappings and requirements for the overall system landscape.
Advise stakeholders on end-to-end planning processes, including Forecast-to-Plan and Supply Planning.
Support the testing, validation, and business adoption of new system capabilities.
We are looking for
Advanced knowledge of Supply Chain and Planning Systems.
Proven experience in Solution Architecture, Product Ownership, or Business Systems Development.
Advanced skills in requirement analysis and translating business needs into technical designs.
Good understanding of system integrations and data flows within a global environment.
Strong stakeholder management and relationship-building skills.
It is meritorious if you have
Experience with Kinaxis Maestro or RapidResponse.
Knowledge of ERP systems and their interaction with planning platforms.
Experience with Demand Planning, Supply Planning, or S&OP processes.
Familiarity with Agile delivery and product development methodologies.
Professional proficiency in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Orderly
Responsible
Assertive
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PST8Q2". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9957836