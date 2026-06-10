Automation Test Coordinator
Jobbusters Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobbusters Aktiebolag i Stockholm
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Your New Role
We are looking for an Automation Test Coordinator for an assignment with our client.
This is a role for you who have solid experience within QA, test execution and test coordination, and who enjoy working close to developers, Product Owners and other test stakeholders. You will strengthen an existing team by focusing on hands-on testing, test execution, test data preparation and verification in a complex system environment.
In the role, you will work closely with the overall Test Coordinator/Test Lead. While the overall test lead is responsible for governance, dependencies and end-to-end delivery, your focus will be to support the team's execution capacity and ensure quality in the day-to-day testing activities.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Executing and coordinating functional and integration testing within the team.
Supporting test data preparation and environment verification.
Driving defect analysis, follow-up and validation.
Supporting automation and continuous quality improvements where applicable.
Collaborating closely with developers, Product Owner and cross-team test coordination.
Contributing to stable test execution and high quality in a complex delivery environment.
Company Presentation
Our client is a leading player in the banking and finance sector with over 100 years of history – yet fully focused on the future. Driven by entrepreneurial thinking and innovative ideas, they describe themselves as an IT company with a banking license. If you want to combine technology, innovation, and finance in a company that challenges traditional norms, this is the place for you.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: 2026-06-18 End date: 2027-01-29 Other information: e.g. security clearance / background check / etc. In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
You have solid experience as a QA/Test Engineer, Test Coordinator or similar role.
You have experience with functional and integration testing.
You have experience from hands-on test execution, test data preparation and verification.
You are used to working with defect analysis, follow-up and validation.
You have experience collaborating closely with developers, Product Owners and test leads.
You have an understanding of test automation and continuous quality improvements.
You are structured, detail-oriented and comfortable working in a delivery environment with several dependencies.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline — so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7887041-2046513". Arbetsgivare JobBusters Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9957816