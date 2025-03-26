Researcher/Project Manager within polymeric materials in corrosive envir...
Do you have experience in corrosion, degradation and aging of polymeric materials in corrosive environments? Do you enjoy working on both longer projects and short assignments, all of which focus on a demand-driven technology development linked to societal and industrial challenges in both Sweden and internationally? Do you see it as motivating to be able to take your own initiative, coach colleagues and carry out research projects and customer assignments? Then RISE has an interesting job for you!
We are now looking for a researcher or project manager within polymeric materials in corrosive environments. We are located in the northern part of Stockholm and the placement for the position is in Kista.
About us
The Corrosion department at RISE offers an attractive workplace as one of Europe's leading players within corrosion and plastic materials in aggressive environments, with the mission to create industrial benefit through company-wide research. We are located in Kista north of Stockholm where we have large modern premises, as well as in Borås. In France, we have a wholly owned subsidiary also focused on corrosion research. The Corrosion department has more than 30 years of experience in testing, research and development of polymeric materials in corrosive environments with a large international membership program with many contacts abroad.
About the role
You will be working as a Researcher or Project Manager within polymeric materials in aggressive environments in the corrosion department. The work focuses on polymeric materials in the chemical process industry, pulp & paper, pickling, energy sector, and water & wastewater. You will conduct research projects and industrial assignments, both in our well-equipped laboratories and on location at our customers' facilities. An important part of the work will be to actively share your knowledge and experience with colleagues. You will work closely with our industrial clients as well as other research entities, mainly in Sweden but also internationally. You will be given an independent role while being part of a research team with close collaboration with your colleagues.
The role offers the opportunity to develop and grow an area that is supporting the industry to develop or choose technical solutions that are durable in demanding applications. The area also facilitates the transition to a sustainable future by supporting the development of sustainable material systems or material solutions for new sustainable technologies, for example for a climate neutral energy system.
Who are you?
You should have a university degree within chemistry, material science or engineering. Advanced knowledge related to polymers or fiber composites, preferably in aggressive environments, with at least 5 years' experience is required. Industrial experience within the area is strongly meritorious. You should have a good theoretical understanding as well as an interest and comprehension for laboratory work and practical cases from the field.
We prioritise our customers and colleagues, so you should have a good ability to create working relationships with both. The job involves a lot of customer contact and therefore demands that you can express yourself clearly in English, both speaking and writing. Being fluent in Swedish is an advantage. The ability to write clear and concise technical reports is required.
As a person you are committed and driven, enjoy a high tempo environment and see solutions and opportunities rather than problems. You are well organised and have an interest in helping create new business and projects but also an ability to further develop existing ones.
Are we right for each other? We can't promise you a simple job, but we can offer you many committed and enthusiastic colleagues and some exciting industrial and societal challenges. You will work in a dynamic environment that gives you development opportunities both professionally and personally. At RISE, we want you to succeed and feel good, because together with your colleagues you contribute to a sustainable future and to securing a leading position for Swedish industry and research globally.
