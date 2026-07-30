Head of Strategy, Autonomous Technologies
Einride AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Einride AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Want to be part of transforming road freight – for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 7 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are also operating Sweden's largest truck dedicated public charging network and counting.
As the Head of Strategy for Einride Autonomous Technologies, you will play a central leadership role in shaping the future of autonomous freight. In this broad and dynamic position, you will work closely with key decision-makers to drive our technology strategy forward, focusing on long-term technological initiatives and strategic partnerships. You will leverage a strong technical foundation to align our direction with wider organizational goals, ensuring we are well-positioned for future advancements and sustainable growth.
YOU WILL:
Drive, define, and evolve the strategic roadmap.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders across the Einride Autonomous Technologies to align technical initiatives with overall product goals and business objectives.
Identify, cultivate, and drive strategic partnerships and key technology initiatives vital for the future of our autonomous solutions.
Act as a strategic leader and senior advisor, guiding the overarching direction of autonomous development and next-gen advancements.
Bridge the gap between deep technical engineering and overarching business strategy, ensuring initiatives are supported by robust frameworks and compliance roadmaps.
WE EXPECT YOU TO HAVE:
Extensive experience in software architecture and technology, with a strong foundation in autonomous systems or complex software development.
A proven track record of acting in a leading or mentoring capacity for engineering teams, with a focus on fostering innovation and technical excellence.
Strong experience working with agile methodologies, compliance roadmaps, and establishing key performance metrics (KPIs).
Deep understanding of lean engineering practices and how to implement them to enhance quality and reliability in next-gen software.
Excellent collaborative and communicative skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with both internal stakeholders and external partners.
This is a full-time position based in Gothenburg, at the Einride office.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before – but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly – by disagreeing, discussing, and committing – we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Einride AB (publ)
(org.nr 559074-8926)
Stadsgården 6 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Einride Autonomous Technologies AB Jobbnummer
10016480