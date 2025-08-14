Researcher in Veterinary Virology
2025-08-14
Department of Animal Biosciences
We are looking for a highly motivated researcher with a PhD in Veterinary Virology or equivalent, to join our ongoing research project on lentivirus infections in sheep and goats.
About the position
Your duties will be to plan and execute virological research. You will be part of a multidisciplinary team, but you will also have to work independently.
Your profile
Formal requirements:
• PhD in Veterinary Virology or equivalent
• Solid experience in molecular biological and serological methods in virology
• Experience from clinical practice with ruminants, especially sheep and goats
• Experience from research on lentiviruses, especially small ruminant lentiviruses
Requirements that are meritorious:
• A completed course in "Swedish legislation, ethics, animal welfare and 3R" developed by the Nordic Consortium in Laboratory Animal Science Education and Training (NCLASET)
• Good communication skills in English (verbal and writing)
We attach great importance to personal qualities such as commitment, creativity, responsibility, independence and good initiative and organisational skills.
About us
The research group in veterinary virology is part of the Division of food safety, infection biology, pharmacology and toxicology. Current research in veterinary virology includes both basic and applied research, and spans from virus-host interactions and metaviromics to epidemiology and the effects of viral diseases for the livestock industry and other sectors.
The Department of Animal Biosciences is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and pet animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and diseases.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/Animal-Biosciences/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 3 months
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 28 August 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The position is offered to the person who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is judged to have the best prospects of carrying out and developing the tasks in question and contributing to the positive development of the organisation.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
