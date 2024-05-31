Researcher in quantitative genetics
About the position
We are looking for a motivated researcher in quantitative genetics. You will research complex traits of interest to breeding programs in aquaculture species and other farm animals, including genomic prediction, genome-wide association, and functional genomics. The research will be performed primarily in aquaculture in collaboration with breeding organisations and in interaction with several ongoing projects in quantitative genetics and genomics.
Your profile
You have a PhD in genetics or a related subject for 5 to 8 years. At least 2 postdoctoral or research positions for 1 to 2 years. You have excellent English language skills, both in speaking and writing, and basic knowledge of Swedish (SFI). Having acquired external funding, experiences with large genomic datasets, data management in a Linux environment, quantitative genetic modelling (including use of software such as BLUPF90, ASReml or similar), genomic prediction, programming in R or Python, use of bioinformatics tools (bcftools/vcftools, GATK, PLINK, GCTA, ANGSD, etc.), Whole Genome Sequence data analysis (high/low coverage) including ddRAD-seq data analysis, gene mapping, and QTL analysis. DNA/RNA extraction using various materials (bacteria culture, blood, buccal swabs, fecal, fin clips, sperm, FFPE tissue samples); PCR, qPCR, gel electrophoresis is beneficial.
About us
Department of Animal Biosciences (HBIO) is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences and is responsible for education, research and postgraduate studies in several basic and applied scientific areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, breeding and genetics, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety and One Health. Our research covers everything from livestock, sports and companion animals to laboratory animals and wildlife. Researchers in the department work across the entire range from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the overall structure, function and behaviour of animals and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and disease.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/institutioner/husdjurens-biovetenskaper/
A creative and inspiring environment with wide-ranging expertise and interests. Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is a broad research university with a strong international position. The ultimate goal is to conduct education and research of the highest quality and relevance to make a difference in society.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Place of work
Ultuna campus, Uppsala.
Form of employment
Permanent employment.
Extent
100%
Starting date
As agreed.
Application
We welcome your application via the application button below no later than June 14. The application must be written in English and include a cover letter indicating why you are interested in the position and how you meet the qualification requirements.
Selection among the eligible applicants is based on written application including curriculum vitae (CV) and list of publications; personal references; and an interview. The position will be offered to the candidate that after a qualitative assessment is deemed to be the most suitable to perform and develop the project tasks as well as contributing to a positive development of the subject area. SLU is an equal opportunity employer.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
