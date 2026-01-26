Researcher in Genomics
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
Researcher in Genomics
We are looking for a skilled research engineer specializing in laboratory genomic techniques to join the team at the Bioinformatics and Data Centre (University of Gothenburg). You will contribute with your expertise within lab techniques such as sequencing and arrays to both clinical and research inquiries. This is an exciting opportunity to develop and apply cutting-edge methods and interact with leading researchers and clinical staff across Sweden.
The Bioinformatics and Data Centre (BDC) is a unite within Core Facilities at the University of Gothenburg (www.gu.se) that provides expertise in bioinformatics and statistics to research group at the University of Gothenburg and contributes to the development of new methodologies at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital. BDC is also part of the Science for Life Laboratory Clinical Genomics platform, a national resource consisting of over 100 experts that promotes national clinical research and supports the development and implementation of new diagnostic methods within healthcare. For more information about BDC and Clinical Genomics, see gu.se/core-facilities/bdc.
This position is linked to the Center for Medical Genomics (CMG) at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, where laboratory genetic tests are carried out across different laboratory specialties and researcher groups. CMG consists of five laboratory sections: sample handling and pre-analysis, cytogenetics, quantitative and qualitative PCR, Sanger and fragment analysis, and NGS (Next Generation Sequencing).
Duties
As a research engineer you will work with interdisciplinary teams, handling multiple projects simultaneously. Most of the tasks are lab-based with a focus on deep sequencing techniques which you will be offering as routine services to researchers or assisting in their development and implementation of new methods. Your duties are carried out independently or in teams, which requires flexibility and adaptability. It is also important to be able to work in a time-efficient manner based on the scientific requirements of our users, as well as maintaining a high quality.
Qualifications
Must have qualifications
You must have PhD in molecular biology, biomedicine, biotechnology or related subjects the employer considers of relevance to the position.Minimum of 2 years in working with laboratory molecular genomic techniques. This includes:
• Proficient in multiple library preparation protocols within NGS, while being able to optimize and customize them for specific projects
• Proficient with multiple quality control techniques and instruments, and be able to interpret complex results and make informed decisions
• Independently operation of sequencers from at least one of these technologies: Illumina, Nanopore, Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Familiar with emerging techniques, and be able to implement such methods independently, especially PCR and NGS based methods
• Proficient in user support, independently performing routine analyses, data interpretation and project development towards custom solutions
• Strong theoretical knowledge of molecular biology and genomic methods, including ultra-sensitive sequencing methods such as SiMSen-Seq (assay design, optimization and validation)
• Extensive experience in single cell sequencing, such as 10X Genomics-based spatial transcriptomics and analyses of tissue and liquid biopsies.
Preferred qualifications:
• Postdoctoral experience
• Strong skills in experimental design
Great emphasis is placed on personal suitability as well as excellent communication and interpersonal skills. It is important that you are service-oriented and independent as well as have a results-oriented and problem-solving attitude. It is essential to have excellent communication skills in English and a good understanding of both written and oral communication in Swedish, as some projects are in collaboration with the healthcare sector.
Employment
The position is a full-time (100%), permanent position, placed at the Bioinformatics and Data Centre within the Core Facilities at the University of Gothenburg. A probationary employment period of 6 months may be applied. Start date as soon as possible based on agreement.
Selection process
Applicants will be evaluated based on submitted documents, interviews, and references. Emphasis will be placed on documented strengths within laboratory work and practical experience.
Contact information for the post
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Marcela Dávila, Head of Unit, Bioinformatics and Data Centre, marcela.davila@gu.se
Applications should not be sent to the contact person.
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: 2026-02-09
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
