Researcher Electromobility: Power Electronic Integration
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Falköping
eller i hela Sverige
Sweden is facing a gigantic transformation of the energy system, and in that transformation, RISE will play a big part. Together with industry, academia, and the public sector, we develop competitive solutions and conditions that drive sustainable development forward. Do you want to become one of us? We hope so!
About us
At Electromobility we are focusing on research within the area of electrification, from power electronics integration to complete system analysis where mobility is part of the Energy infrastructure.
When the societal challenges become more complex, a powerful innovation partner is needed to offer a solid support and contribute with several perspectives. The unit Electromobility performs customer adapted research, contributes with expertise and strategical advice, and drives innovation through national and EU-funded projects. We are currently a team of 8 people, consisting of researchers and research engineers, all working in various research projects together with Swedish and International partners.
Location is Gothenburg but could also be adapted to one of our other offices in Sweden. We follow a hybrid work model, allowing you to split your working time between the offices and your home office. To strengthen team collaboration, you are encouraged to work from the office in Gothenburg a few days a week.
About the role
Focus for the position is the electrification of air-, land- and water-based vehicles, as well as the interface towards, charging and V2G/V2X with regards to Power Electronics integration and communication. As a researcher in our group, you will work with power systems where vehicles or vessels become integrated to the infrastructure and the overall energy system. You will work with research projects including coding, simulation, testing and analysis, writing applications for National and European funding calls as well as reports and articles when suitable.
Important components that are included in the electrical powertrain are: Power electronics/Electrical motors, Control systems/BMS, Batteries and Battery systems, whereas your focus and interest lie in the integration of these as well as the EVSE. Within our unit we focus on the behaviour over time and on dimensioning for system purpose of these components, thus component design is outside our scope.
Questions, among others, that are typically interesting for us:
• How can we design the power electronic system and interfaces for efficient charging as well as grid support?
• How to simulate power electronics in a charging system?
• What is the required and adequate signal interface for power electronics in a charging system?
• What are the differences between bi- and unidirectional power electronics in terms of cost, complexity, and performance?
Your work is important to support the transformation of the industry. Our team is the hub within RISE electrification research for vehicles, and you will be able to complement our internal and external networks with your unique competence.
You will be an important team player in a dedicated and innovative group with large competence, that value a close cooperation within the team, with other departments and of course also with our external partners.
Who are you?
To become successful in the role we believe that you are analytical, flexible and dynamical. Further, you have the ability of working both independently and in teams. The scientific method is your obvious choice, and you work scientifically and dynamically in searching for solutions to complex questions, where you should also involve others in the team.
Required qualifications
Master of Science or PhD in Electrical Engineering or Automotive Engineering
Experience in system design of components and communication between control units
Project management skills sufficient to lead parts of a project or smaller projects
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Meriting qualifications
At least a couple of years of professional experience in electromobility or power electronics
Previous experience in research application writing
Previous experience in research or development projects
Hands-on experience from practical laboratory work -on experience from practical laboratory work
Experience with electrical drivelines and related components in an industrial context
Proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken
Personal qualities
Structured, self-driven and solution oriented-driven and solution-oriented
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Curiosity driven by real-world industrial challenges-world industrial challenges
Interest in digitalisation and human technology interaction-technology interaction
Motivation to contribute to future industrial development
Are we a good match?
Be part of the shift toward a more sustainable future. Electrification is a cornerstone in achieving just that. As a researcher, you'll work with cutting-edge science in a collaborative environment where innovation happens together.
We combine theory with practice through hands-on testing in, for example SEEL, giving you the chance to validate your research in real-world conditions. The role offers great freedom to explore and drive development forward - perfect for someone who thrives in a dynamic and forward-thinking setting.
Welcome with your application!
If you are interested and want to know more you are welcome to contact us: Anna Larsson, Director Electromobility, anna.larsson@ri.se
. The application deadline is March 4th. Selection and interviews may take place continuously during and after the application period. Apply without cover letter.
Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, +46 10 516 51 61. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7212943-1836713". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874), https://career.ri.se
A Working Lab Sven Hultins Plats 5 (visa karta
)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9737097