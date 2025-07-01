Research Specialist in Power-Electronics Dominated Grids
2025-07-01
We are seeking a Research Specialist to join the Division of Electric Power Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology. The position focuses on supporting research activities across a wide spectrum of topics related to the control, modelling, and experimental validation of power-electronics-rich and digitalised electric-energy infrastructures. Emphasis is placed on method development, laboratory work, and collaboration within ongoing projects.
The role is part of a strategic initiative in a rapidly expanding research area. As a member of the Power Electronics Group you will contribute through hands-on technical work, experimental campaigns, and cross-disciplinary teamwork that accelerates the transition to sustainable, resilient electric-energy systems.
Work duties
As Research Specialist, your tasks will include:
Suppporting research activities through experimental work, model development, and technical analysis.
Participating in project meetings and assisting in the reporting of results to internal and external partners.
Supporting the power electronics group in research planning and execution.
Assisting with the preparation of grant applications and project documentation.Contributing to the development and maintenance of laboratory setups and experimental methods.
Qualifications
To be considered for the position, you should have:
• A PhD in electric power engineering, preferably with specialization in control of grid-connected converters and/or system stability.
• Strong analytical and mathematical skills, particularly within small-signal modelling and analysis.
• Documented laboratory experience, including experimental validation of converter control and system behaviour.
• Experience in collaborative research projects and in presenting results to both academic and industrial audiences.
• Contributing to scientific publications in relevant journals (e.g. IEEE Transactions)
• Documented experience writing or supporting grant applications.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Merits:
• Experience with international collaborations, industrial research engagement, or utilization of research results.
• Familiarity with research infrastructure and tools for power electronics testing.
The Division of Electric Power Engineering
You will be part of the Division of Electric Power Engineering (EPE), which includes a broad team of PhD students, postdocs, and senior researchers. The group specializing in power electronics in power systems is well established and recognized nationally and internationally.
Our research spans a range of application areas, such as:
Control strategies for power converters
Small-signal and frequency-domain analysis
Power system dynamics and stability
Integration of renewable energy sources
Laboratory-based validation and testing
Our projects are primarily externally funded and often carried out in close collaboration with industry and public stakeholders.
Terms of employment
Permanent, full-time position.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
How to apply
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
Application deadline: 31 July, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Massimo Bongiorno, EPEmassimo.bongiorno@chalmers.se
• 46 31 772 1631
