Research Scientist R&D - Immunochemistry
2025-12-06
At Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll discover meaningful work that makes a positive impact on a global scale. Join our colleagues in bringing our Mission to life - enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We provide our teams with the resources needed to achieve individual career goals while taking science a step beyond through research, development and delivery of life-changing therapies.
Location/Division Specific Information
Our PPD® Laboratory Services team has a direct impact on improving patient health through the expertise of scientists, industry thought-leaders and therapeutic guides. As the world leader in serving science, our laboratory professionals bring their commitment to accuracy and quality to deliver groundbreaking innovations.
This position will be based at our new bioanalytical laboratory in GoCo Health Innovation City which is due to open later this year. This lab will serve pharmaceutical and biotech customers with advanced laboratory services and leading-edge instrumentation across all phases of pharmaceutical development to help deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide and will provide comprehensive and full-service solutions, encompassing both small and large molecules, biomarkers and novel modalities.
Discover Impactful Work:
The Research Scientist will work in our R&D team and conducts and provides technical guidance on scientific method development and validation projects and/or other specialty technologies studies OR performs troubleshooting for own and others instruments, methods, procedures, and in writing protocols and reports. They will design and execute method development/validation independently and interprets and reviews analytical data for self and others. They routinely act as the technical project leader for multiple projects, provide updates, reviews and evaluates data, writes reports and protocols
A day in the Life:
Independently performs analytical method development/optimization/validation, and/or other specialty technologies studies OR method transfers for compounds or equivalent levels of expertise.
Designs and executes experiments independently for self and others.
Writes, reviews and critiques study protocols, project status reports, final study reports and other project-related technical documents.
Leads analytical (procedural and instrumental) troubleshooting sessions.
Assists business development group in technical sales and marketing, and presents posters at technical conferences.
Leads in preparation and implementation of SOPs and quality systems, as well as developing innovative technology and in evaluating and implementing new capabilities.
Reviews, interprets, and analyzes data for technical, quality and compliance to protocols, methods, SOPs, client criteria and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) or Good Laboratory Practices (GLP). Performs self and peer review of the data for accuracy and compliance with reporting requirements prior to submission to QA and issuance to customers
Keys to Success
Education/Experience:
Bachelor's degree in lab sciences such as biology, biochemistry, immunology, chemistry, molecular biology or similar
8 + years previous experience that provides the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the job
Subject matter expert in LCMS, Ligand binding assays
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
Experience within bioanalytics, immunochemistry, chromatography services
Immunoassay method development experience
Technical capabilities with LCMS
Intermediate knowledge of general chemistry and separation science
Full understanding of laboratory requirements, SOPs, ICH guidelines, USP requirements and FDA guidance
Full knowledge of technical operating systems
Ability to independently optimize analytical methods
Ability to independently perform root cause analysis for method investigations
Proven technical writing skills
Proven problem solving and troubleshooting abilities
Effective written and oral communication skills as well as presentation skills
Time management and project management skills
Ability to mentor others on technical operating systems
Ability to independently review and understand project proposals/plans
Ability to work in a collaborative work environment with a team
Benefits
We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, and a range of employee benefits. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation!
Physical Requirements / Work Environment
Thermo Fisher Scientific values the health and wellbeing of our employees. We support and encourage individuals to create a healthy and balanced environment where they can thrive. Below is listed the working environment/requirements for this role:
Able to communicate, receive, and understand information and ideas with diverse groups of people in a comprehensible and reasonable manner.
Able to work upright and stationary and/or standing for typical working hours.
Able to lift and move objects up to 25 pounds.
Able to work in non-traditional work environments.
Able to use and learn standard office equipment and technology with proficiency.
May have exposure to potentially hazardous elements, including infectious agents, typically found in healthcare or laboratory environments.
Able to perform successfully under pressure while prioritizing and handling multiple projects or activities.
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. As one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory with PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued. Så ansöker du
