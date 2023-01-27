Research Scientist in Textile fiber development
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Kemistjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemistjobb i Mölndal
2023-01-27
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to join our efforts to contribute to a globally sustainable textile industry? Do you want to develop production processes for new types of man-made fibers and fiber materials from bio-based and recycled raw materials together with us, our partners and customers? Then we are looking for you!
The Fiber Development unit is recruiting specialists for the team in Mölndal, Sweden.
This is why we are now looking for you who are an experienced and driven researcher in textile fiber development with fiber forming processes as an area of expertise.
Our operations in Mölndal have Sweden's largest laboratory for textile fiber development. Here we create the fiber materials of the future, with a strong focus on functionality, sustainability and resource efficiency. Our team offer expertise in melt spinning, solution spinning and melt blown of bio-based and recycled raw materials. Together with our partners and customers we develop formulations, chemical processes, and technologies to produce new types of bio-based fibers and functional textiles.
You will be an important team player in a committed unit with cutting-edge expertise, who values working in close collaboration within the team and with our customers and partners.
About the position
With us, you will drive the area of fiber development forward by initiating or collaborating in research projects as well as applied research and development assignments with industrial customers. Together with the team, you will work towards our goal to be the first choice in Europe as an innovation partner in the field of sustainable fiber-based materials. This by being actively updated on the research front and the needs of industry, as well as seeing and being open to new opportunities for collaborations in technology and materials development.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have very good knowledge and experience in fiber forming processes and/or product development, both practical and theoretical. You are motivated by developing new textile fiber materials based on various societal challenges as well as issues and wishes from our customers.
Important and relevant tasks in the role are:
- Ideation and innovation
- Direct involvement in the experimental work
- Equipment development
- Applying for grants
- Contact with customers and partners
- Project management and initiation of new projects and assignments
- Build internal and external networks
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have a Master's and probably also a doctoral degree in materials science/polymer technology/textile technology or an equivalent subject area relevant to the position. You have specialist knowledge and several years of experience in textile fiber/fiber material development, preferably in the area of fiber spinning (e.g. Viscose or Lyocell), nonwoven, technical textiles or functional fibers. Sustainability and material transition is important to you. Technology is a big interest, and you are motivated by practical experimental work. You have relevant experience of working strategically and leading major initiatives. You can express yourself well in both speech and writing in English. Experience in applying for grants is an advantage. As a person, you are enterprising and driven with a good ability to work independently as well as in teams.
Are we right for each other?
At RISE, we appreciate differences and we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where we together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and skills for the future. With us, passionate problem solvers meet to solve some of the world's most important problems. We can not promise you an easy job, but what we can promise you is a team of committed colleagues and some really exciting societal challenges to tackle. You will work in a dynamic environment that gives you development opportunities both professionally and personally. With us, you get the opportunity to make a real impact. Welcome to the research institute of Sweden.
Welcome with your application!
If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, please contact recruiting manager Tobias
Köhnke, +46 10 228 46 64. Last day of application is February 26, 2023.
Our union representatives are Lazaros Tsantaridis, SACO, 010 516 62 21 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen,
010-516 53 56. Ersättning
Fast månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/60". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874) Arbetsplats
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden Kontakt
Tobias Köhnke +46102284664 Jobbnummer
7388434