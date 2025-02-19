Research Scientist Chemistry - KellyOCG
2025-02-19
Are you a passionate scientist, eager to join a company at the forefront of sample management technologies? Would you like to contribute to the continuous improvement of life-changing projects? Perfect, we have a new challenge for you!
KellyOCG, a global talent solutions provider, is seeking an Research Scientist Chemistry, on behalf of our partner, AstraZeneca. This is a 12-month contract role based onsite in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will be fully integrated with the AstraZeneca team, reporting directly to the onsite manager.
In this role you will be responsible for the storage and timely supply of compounds to AstraZeneca's drug discovery projects. Highly automated liquid handling systems will be employed to supply molecules to AstraZeneca scientists and partner organizations. You will be a part of the Discovery Sciences organization, operating within a first-class scientific environment to support drug discovery across each of AstraZeneca's Therapeutic Areas.
What you will do:
In this position, you will get the opportunity to work in a dynamic and enthusiastic environment, whilst delivering critical support to all phases of drug discovery projects and working with a broad range of chemical modalities. You will be supporting projects by providing compounds in the requested format - assay ready plates, serially diluted mother plates, formulations and solids. Bringing in new capabilities and building new processes are core activities within our group, performed in a cross-functional collaboration setting with the drug discovery projects.
You are expected to act upon day-to-day issues that occur whilst processing samples and run Compound Management development projects to ensure continuous improvement within the local team and the global department.
Examples of typical tasks:
Designing, performing and interpreting experiments independently to investigate process improvements and evaluate new technologies.
Working closely with internal project teams to meet drug discovery needs.
Rapidly addressing customer queries with regards to Compound Management orders, software, processes and capabilities.
Achieving personal scientific visibility through project contributions, internal presentations and publications.
We work collaboratively within our Compound Management team to understand the customer needs and how to add value through our experience and capabilities. To maintain this position and provide support within agreed service levels, we actively seek ways to improve our process and exploit new technologies.
Essential for the role:
BSc/MSc in Chemistry/Biotechnology/Chemical engineering
Excellent communication skills and high work ethics.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to identify and implement improvement activities.
A track record in the performance of a range of practical skills, including non-routine complex tasks, to a high level.
Passion for science, technology and innovation and understands the drug discovery process
Desirable for the role:
Previous experience of working in a compound management role and operating integrated automation equipment like liquid handlers and scheduling software is a strong merit.
Some experience with IT (SQL/Python/Java coding) is an advantage but not a requirement.
Why AstraZeneca?
Here we are committed to making a difference. We have built our business around our passion for science. Now we are fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs. So, what's next? If you're passionate about the possibilities of science to make a difference, welcome to join us!
Application Deadline: February 26. Early applications are encouraged as interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
If you are driven by curiosity and courage and inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you. Join KellyOCG and AstraZeneca to make an impact on the future of healthcare! Så ansöker du
