Research & Development Manager - PureBallast
2025-07-15
Do you want to make a difference in the world? We do. It's the reason Alfa Laval and Wallenius water have developed Alfa Laval PureBallast - a system to treat ballast water and prevent invasive species from spreading between marine ecosystems. We have a market leading position since the launch in 2006, and we sell systems to ship owners and shipyards worldwide. We are in a very fast-paced market driven by environmental legislation. Now we are looking for a Head of R&D who wants to help us make a difference in the world.
About the job
As the Research & Development Manager you will lead the technical development of our Ballast Water Treatment Systems and technologies. You will lead and inspire a talented, dedicated and highly competent team.
Your leadership skills will ensure an empowered team and collaboration across functions to achieve our strategic company goals. You will be responsible and accountable for setting and driving department targets and improvements within your own organisation.
As part of our management team, you will also stay ahead of industry trends and regulatory requirements and drive strategic initiatives to defend our leading position in the market, both commercially as well as a thought leader in the field of BWMS.
Join us in shaping the future of maritime technology!
Key responsibilities:
*
Lead and manage the R&D team in the research & development of ballast water treatment technologies.
*
Inspire and mentor team members, foster a culture of empowerment, innovation, and continuous improvement.
*
Responsible for the conformity of our systems in accordance to applicable standards and regulations (IMO, USCG, Marine Class Societies, ISO and internal).
*
Collaborate with cross-functional teams internationally as well as external stakeholders.
*
Stay up to date with industry trends and regulatory requirements.
*
Drive strategic initiatives and ensure alignment with company goals.
*
Part of AlfaWall Management team.
Who are you?
With strong leadership skills, business understanding, a passion for technology and what can be achieved with it, you manage the R&D department for PureBallast. You are analytical, process oriented, and have experience from leadership roles. You delegate tasks, share knowledge, and ask for help when needed. You believe in cooperation, have strong communication skills and the ability to build and maintain relationships with other departments and external stakeholders.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
*
Master's degree in marine engineering, environmental science, or related fields.
*
Minimum of 5 years of proven track record of successful management and team leadership.
*
Experience in R&D, preferably in the marine or environmental sector.
*
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
*
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
*
Knowledge of ballast water treatment technologies and regulations is a plus.
*
Proficiency in Swedish and English is a requirement.
This position is based in Flemmingsberg, Stockholm and you can expect up to 30 to 40 days of travel annually.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment, where you will have the possibility to impact on the maritime environment. You will be part of a highly motivated team where we help each other to develop and create value. Your role includes international interaction within Alfa Laval as well as contacts with suppliers, public authorities, and interest groups.
The PureBallast product is marketed and sold entirely by Alfa Laval, and you will act within the global Alfa Laval organization, with many international contacts, both internally and externally.
You will be employed by AlfaWall AB, a joint venture between Wallenius and Alfa Laval.
For more information, please contact
Anna Wieslander, Managing Director AlfaWall AB,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Kenneth Widerström, Ledarna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
Axel Scharing, Akademikerna,
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible and not later than August 18th, 2025. Should we identify an ideal candidate before the application deadline, we reserve the right to close the recruitment process early. Applications sent directly by email will be disregarded.
