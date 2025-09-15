Research Fellowship in Data driven evolution and biodiversity
The Swedish Museum of Natural History (NRM) is a major research institute located in Stockholm. NRM research activities combine venerable tradition and modern scientific methods, where state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories enable high-quality research on a broad range of natural history topics. NRM is also one of the main users of the world-leading research infrastructures at the Science for Life Laboratory in Stockholm, a centre for large-scale life-sciences. NRM has a close collaboration with nearby Stockholm University, which includes joint supervision of PhD students. NRM has taken a prominent role in international collaborations such as CETAF, DiSSCo, GBIF, FishBase, and CBOL.
Data-driven life science (DDLS) uses data, computational methods and artificial intelligence to study biological systems and processes at all levels, from molecular structures and cellular processes to human health and global ecosystems. The SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS), coordinated by SciLifeLab, aims to recruit and train the next-generation of data-driven life scientists and to create globally leading computational and data science capabilities in Sweden. The program is funded with a total of 3.3 billion SEK (about 350 MUSD) over 12 years from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) Foundation.
The DDLS program funds 50 high-profile young group leaders ("Fellows"), over 210 postdoctoral positions and has established a research school for 260 PhDs, including industry PhDs and postdocs. Fellows are recruited to the 11 participating host universities/organizations, but brought together under the DDLS program, which has four strategic areas: cell and molecular biology, evolution and biodiversity, precision medicine and diagnostics, epidemiology and biology of infection. For more information, please see www.scilifelab.se/data-driven.
During 2022-2024, the first and second round of 39 Fellows joined and now we are looking to recruit an additional group of 11 Fellows. Each DDLS Fellow will receive a recruitment package of 17 MSEK (about 1.6 MUSD) for a 5-year period, covering their own salary and other resources, such as salaries for PhD students and postdoc positions. The Fellowships are tenure-track positions with the host organizations, which assume the responsibility for the long-term faculty appointments following a tenure evaluation.
The future of life science is data-driven. Will you be leading the change with us? Then join us in this unique program!
WORK TASKS
At NRM, we are looking to fill the position as DDLS fellow in Data driven evolution and biodiversity.
Data driven evolution and biodiversity concerns research that takes advantage of the massive data streams offered by techniques such as high-throughput sequencing of genomes and biomes, continuous recording of video and audio in the wild, high-throughput imaging of biological specimens, and large-scale remote monitoring of organisms or habitats. The applicant is expected to have a strong computational focus on innovative development and application of novel data-driven methods relying on machine learning, artificial intelligence, or other computational techniques.
More specifically, at NRM this research will be aimed at developing a deeper understanding of biodiversity and of ecosystem change, particularly through development or application of computational methods and artificial intelligence to analyse, large-scale datasets within biodiversity and evolution. Examples of such research include analyses within phylogenomics, metagenomics, image analysis and distributional data.
QUALIFICATIONS
In order to qualify for the DDLS Research Fellowship, the applicant must have completed a doctoral degree in Sweden or an equivalent degree from another country. The position is primarily aimed at applicants who have received such a degree no more than eight years before the deadline for applications.
Since the DDLS Fellowships are aimed at early career researchers, having completed a PhD degree within the last eight years will constitute an important merit. During the selection process, special attention will also be given to research excellence within the field of Data driven biodiversity and evolution. The applicants will also be evaluated on the basis of the planned research within the subject field, as well as experience in leadership and student supervision and track record in obtaining research grants.
OTHER
The applications should be written in Arial (font size 11, and 2.5 cm margins) and must include the
following:
1. A Curriculum Vitae comprising maximum three pages, which includes details on the PhD degree
and the applicants previous and current employments.
2. A scanned copy of the PhD degree certificate.
3. A full publication list with all author names included. At the start of the publication list, the
applicant should list five selected papers relevant for the application and briefly (maximum four lines) describe their contribution to each paper.
4. A research plan for the five-year DDLS Fellowship (maximum three pages).
5. A description of the applicants long-term research agenda (maximum one page).6. A description of the applicants experience in, and approach to, scientific leadership and supervision
(maximum one page).
7. Contact details for two reference persons.
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
