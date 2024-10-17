Research Engineer/Specialist - Data Analytics
Fantastic challenges. Amazing opportunities.
GKN Aerospace is reimagining air travel: going further, faster and greener! Fuelled by great people whose expertise and creativity sets the standards in our industry, we're inspired by the opportunities to innovate and break boundaries. We're proud to play a part in protecting the world's democracies. And we're committed to putting sustainability at the centre of everything we do, opening up and protecting our planet. With over 15,000 employees across 41 manufacturing sites in 12 countries we serve over 90% of the world's aircraft and engine manufacturers. There are no limits to where you can take your career.
About us
The Manufacturing and Materials business is looking for a dedicated Materials Engineer to work with us at our Global Technology Center (GTC).
We develop materials for new technology applications and design concepts. Often in national and EU-funded research programs together with our customers. Our mission is to support GKN's growth by developing and implementing competitive technologies. The work within GTC includes, among other things, the development of additive manufacturing, advanced materials, engine systems, products, digitization, manufacturing and inspection methods. We work in project form, often in collaboration with industrial and academic partners as well as with our customers. GTC develops solutions to support all business areas, Original Equipment manufacturing, space/military, civil repairs and material solutions through additive manufacturing.
About the role
You are responsible for the technology maturation and the optimization of the materials properties. Therefore, you are working with the development of heat treatments, materials selection, you coordinate test programs for materials properties testing (physical properties, strength, fatigue, creep etc.) in close collaboration with our mechanical test lab and/or external test providers. You analyze test results and document material data used for lifetime calculations and manufacturing simulation. Together with your colleagues, you develop test methods, methods for analyzing material data and our internal material database. You interact in a cross-functional team and support the manufacturing process maturation through material characterization with destructive and non-destructive testing as well as advanced characterization methods.
Job responsibilities
• Be part of development and implementation of new material technologies to support technology development programs
• Plan and perform material test evaluation
• Document and present results internally (in Technology Readiness Reviews) as well as externally with our partners
• Working close to Universities and research institutes both in Sweden and Europe
• Communicate and present plans and results internally as well as externally with our partners
Person Specification
We are looking for someone who is curious and can easily take initiative. You find it fun to work in a varied environment and have the ability to think in new ways. Have a focus on seeing opportunities in the challenges that work brings and you are stimulated by working towards set goals together with your colleagues. You are confident with yourself and have good communication skills. You are open, honest, responsible and treat your fellow human beings with respect. Has the ability to create a positive and constructive atmosphere to give yourself and others the opportunity to grow.
Job Qualifications / Skills / Experience
• You hold a MSc degree in material science or equivalent
• Knowledge of titanium and/or nickel-based super alloys
• Experience in material characterization and evaluation such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), metallography, fractography
• Experience from material testing
• Experience from working close with universities in research projects as well as writing research proposals
• You have good social skills, the ability to create effective networks and can take on a technical responsibility role
• You are proficient in Swedish and English
Desirable
• Experience from Technology and/or Product development
• Knowledge of manufacturing processes such as:
o Additive manufacturing, welding, casting, forging, and conventional machining,
• Knowledge of materials post processing such as HIP, heat treatments and non-destructive testing.
• Have proven ability to work project-based in a coordinating role
• Aerospace experience
Type of employment
Permanent contract
Place of employment and travel requirements
This position is based in Trollhättan, Sweden, as such, the applicant should be able to gain the right to live and work in Sweden. Travel to other locations within Sweden as well as EU is expected.
Recruitment Process
The selection process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application date. Therefore, do not wait to submit your application.
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the current regulations for security protection. For positions where GKN's customer has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, involve specific citizenship requirements.
To ensure a structured and high-quality recruitment process, we only accept applications through our recruitment tool, Careers.
In preparation for our recruitment process at GKN, we have made decisions regarding recruitment and marketing channels. We, therefore, decline any contact from recruitment agencies, media sales, or similar companies.
For more information please contact
Henk de Ridder | GTC Manager | GKN Aerospace Engine Systems Sweden.
Telefonnummer: +46 520 29 35 48
