Research Engineer
2023-10-16
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Research Engineer to work with our Biacore Applications & Consumables team at R&D in Uppsala. The position is a 12 month temporary position starting on December 1.
Do you have an interest in working with development and support of Biacore products used globally in basic research, drug discovery, QC and more? Then we would love to hear from you!
What you'll do:
Participation in product development projects for Biacore systems
Design and develop product concepts
Verification and validation of Biacore systems and consumables
Support consumables production and QC
Handle consumables related product care
Who you are:
MSc from relevant life science discipline
Experience of Biacore systems and associated consumables
Experience of laboratory work and trouble shooting
Good communication and presentation skills (both written and spoken)
Strong interest in laboratory work
Strong interest in handling product care related work
Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
Valid Swedish working permit
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application which is 31 October.
For questions related to this opening, please contact hiring manager Anna Moberg (anna.moberg@cytiva.com
).
