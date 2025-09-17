Research Coordinator
Division of Planning and Research Support
Would you like to work in an inspiring environment, helping to support research and internationalisation at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU)? Our Grants Office is looking for an experienced, enthusiastic Research Coordinator - someone self-motivated, knowledgeable about external funding, and keen to make a real difference for researchers across the university.
About the position
As our new Research Coordinator, you will primarily support SLU researchers leading applications for collaborative grants, such as Horizon Europe Pillar II, MSCA Doctoral Networks, Mistra, and other large multi-actor grant calls. You will advise and guide applicants throughout the pre-award stage - identifying funding opportunities, shaping concepts, reviewing drafts, and suggesting improvements. More specifically, you will:
• Provide constructive feedback on proposals, helping applicants develop clear, persuasive narratives that align with the scope of the call.
• Share information on upcoming funding opportunities, proactively identifying and encouraging potential applicants.
• Design and deliver seminars and workshops on funders, funding opportunities and proposal writing.
• Contribute to the SLU's external funding strategies and future planning - engaging with university leadership and external funding bodies.
• Monitor EU research policy.
• Represent SLU and the Grants Office at internal and external networks.
• Support communication, including the newsletter and web pages.
This list is not exhaustive and may evolve as SLU's needs change. There is also scope to propose new initiatives based on your skills and interests.
Your profile
In your application, please show how you meet the essential (and if applicable, meritorious) criteria. We place strong emphasis on personal suitability for the role.
Essential
• A university degree (undergraduate or higher) .
• Ability to interpret complex funding calls and provide clear, practical advice to academic colleagues.
• Knowledge and understanding of national and international funding sources, including their guidelines and mechanisms.
• Experience writing or contributing to large research grant applications.
• Confidence, adaptability, and the ability to work independently and to collaborate with others.
• Able to prioritise your own workload under pressure and meet set deadlines whilst maintaining a high degree of quality.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.
• Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build professional relationships and networks at all levels, within and beyond the university.
• Excellent written and spoken English.
Meritorious
• Postgraduate education and/or research experience.
• Experience in research support within higher education or research institutes.
• Experience with Horizon Europe Pillar II, Marie Skodowska-Curie Doctoral Networks, Mistra, or other collaborative funding programmes.
• Knowledge of EU research policy.
• Experience working with research funding agencies or as an expert evaluator for proposals/projects
• Knowledge of the Swedish language, written and spoken (SLU's language policy requires staff to be able to understand information in Swedish after 4 years as an employee).
About us
SLU's Grants Office is part of the Division of Planning and Research Support. We provide researchers, administrators, and university leadership with guidance and expertise on external funding. Our friendly, helpful, and professional team offers both strategic and hands-on support - from proposal development guidance and training initiatives, to budgeting, administration, and project management. Based across SLU's main campuses in Alnarp, Ultuna and Umeå, we work together to support the entire university.
For more information about SLU's Grants Office, visit https://internt.slu.se/grantsoffice/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp, Ultuna, or Umeå. The position requires occasional domestic and international travel.
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your deadline by 12 October 2025.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
