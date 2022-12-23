Research Associate - Analytical Chemistry
EnginZyme is a Swedish venture backed startup building the most general and efficient technology platform for chemical production that the world has ever seen. Founded 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden, we're funded by well-known investors, have been recognised as Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and we are on a mission to transform a $5 trillion industry.
We're looking for someone who can join our analytical chemistry team and help support our continued progress. You'll be part of our tight-knit and quick moving R&D group, where analytical chemistry is core to our process development. As a research associate for Analytical Chemistry you will be part of our team of analysts involved in the development and execution of analytical methodologies, data interpretation, and problem solving. The successful candidate will have a strong background in analytical chemistry, with particular expertise in HPLC, UPLC.
What you'll do
Key tasks and responsibilities in this role are:
Work alongside our existing multidisciplinary R+D team to develop, validate and optimise challenging analytical problems
Be proactive in maintaining and keeping our diverse instrumentation running perfectly across HPLC/GC/MS and a whole range of other tools
Design workflows to make the best use of our laboratory automation and LIMS tools and use a data driven approach to accelerate the development cycle
Continuous development and improvement of our analytical workflows
Be a link between all of the R+D group to set standards for analytical chemistry and data management
The position is based in Stockholm and may include some traveling for development and training purposes.
What we can offer you
The opportunity to be part of something big and important
Getting to advance state-of-the-art technology
Competitive salary and equity in the company
Start-up mentality. No red tape, lots of responsibility and ownership
A friendly, very multi-cultural, tight-knit group employing 52 people from 24 different countries
An environment where you're free - and expected - to continuously learn and grow
One of the best cities in the world to live and work, and we offer relocation support and help you get set up. But don't take our word for the quality of life in Stockholm - instead just listen to this guy for five minutes:https://youtu.be/CAkdWUjdJyA
Who you are
We're looking for someone at the top of their abilities. Although we think this probably means you have MSc in analytical chemistry, (or a related field), this is not a requirement. A number of years experience in a senior analytical chemistry role is advantageous. Hands on experience as well as deep theoretical knowledge of analytical chemistry is a must. Candidates that are truly outstanding with other backgrounds will also be considered.
In terms of personal qualities, we're looking for someone who is passionate about their work, who gets things done, who wants to push boundaries. And, not least, who is also a friendly, cooperative person. If this describes you, you'll fit in with the rest of the team! Så ansöker du
