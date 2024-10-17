Research Assistant, Biocatalysis
Enginzyme AB / Högskolejobb / Solna Visa alla högskolejobb i Solna
2024-10-17
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Enginzyme AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Enginzyme is a Swedish venture-backed startup building the most general and efficient technology platform for chemical production that the world has ever seen. Founded in 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden, we are funded by well-known investors, have been recognised as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and we are on a mission to transform a $5 trillion industry.
We are looking for a Research Assistant who can join our R&D team and help support our continued progress. You'll be a part of a tight-knit and quick-moving team, where collaboration is central to our achievements. The successful candidate will have a strong background in biochemistry, ideally with a focus on liquid handling and high throughput experiments.
What you will do
Key tasks and responsibilities in this role are:
Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of scientists and engineers to gather data and help solve important challenges for the team.
Perform routine molecular biology, cultivation, protein purification, and assay activities to support research programmes.
Conduct and analyse experiments involving biocatalysis, enzyme immobilisation, and reaction engineering to support research initiatives.
Utilise exceptional lab skills to maintain laboratory operations, including managing inventories, creating buffer stocks, and procuring consumables.
Coordinate and execute preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as calibration of essential equipment, manage waste disposal, and document and update lab safety protocols.
The position is based in Stockholm and may include some traveling for development and training purposes.
What we can offer you
An environment where you're free - and expected - to continuously learn and grow.
Start-up mentality with minimal red tape, providing substantial responsibility and ownership.
The opportunity to be part of something big and impactful.
A chance to advance state-of-the-art technology.
A friendly, very multi-cultural, tight-knit group.
A competitive salary and company equity.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who is organised, meticulous, and takes pride in performing tasks with precision. Preferably, you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in biochemistry, chemistry, or a related field. Experience working in a commercial laboratory is advantageous. Hands-on experience, as well as theoretical knowledge of basic protein biochemistry and biocatalysis, is also a plus. Candidates that are truly outstanding with other backgrounds may also be considered.
In terms of personal qualities, we're looking for someone who is passionate about their work, gets things done, seeks to push boundaries, and, importantly, is also a friendly, cooperative person. If this describes you, you'll integrate well with the rest of the team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Enginzyme AB
(org.nr 556965-8494) Jobbnummer
8960744