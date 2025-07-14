Repair and Remake specialist 30h - Temporary contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Repare and Remake specialist/Sales Advisor, you are responsible for always putting our customers first while creating an exceptional shopping experience in-store. Together with a great team, you contribute to the sales and profit in your store and share product and fashion knowledge.
You will:
Co-driving the repair & remake area in store together with your colleagues.
Perform repair and remake as well as embroidery services, pattern construction.
You are responsible for inspiring our customers by promoting campaigns, offers, and activities and delivering a great customer experience that contributes to the sales and profit goals of your store.
You follow health and safety routines to promote the safety and well-being of all our colleagues and customers.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our stores are the heart of our company, where customers experience our brand firsthand. As part of the dynamic Store Team, every role-from Sales Advisors, Department Managers, Store Managers and Visual Merchandisers to Assistant Store Managers, Cash Office Responsible, and Delivery Responsible in larger stores-contributes to creating an inspiring and welcoming environment. You'll also connect with the wider Area Team, collaborating across stores to share insights and drive success together. Alongside your team, you'll play a vital role in helping customers feel confident and express their individuality with the latest trends and timeless styles. By building meaningful connections with customers in our stores, we make fashion accessible and sustainable for all.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Training or experience in sewing, pattern making and/or design within a fashion context.
Experience in customer service within fashion, retail, or similar fields.
And people who are...
Passionate about sustainability, craftsmanship, and combining fashion with conscious choices.
Thriving in collaborative and dynamic environments.
Communicative, creative, curious to work with store technology, with a strong eagerness to learn and develop.
Flexible and action oriented.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a temporary position for 6 months, offering 30 hours per week, with start in september or by agreement. The role is based in Drottninggatan 50, Stockholm, and you should be available to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English are required.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, our response time may be slightly longer than usual. We will begin reviewing applications after the application deadline (July 27th). Thank you for your understanding and patience, we look forward to receiving your application.
• Store roles assessment:
To manage the high volume of applications for the Sales Advisor role, we use an online assessment method for skills-based recruitment within some of our stores. You will need to complete it as part of the application and screening process. Your responses will be scored by an assessment tool that applies predefined criteria set by H&M Group. Please look out for an email in your inbox/junk email from MAKI.
After completing the assessment, you'll have the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions. If you experience any difficulties or prefer an alternative assessment method, please contact recruitment_support@hm.com
. Choosing an alternative will not impact on your application.
For more information on how we process your personal data, please see our Privacy Notice.
• * We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Additional Information Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9427276