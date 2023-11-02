Release Manager Global Diagnostic Services Platform
Position Description
Do you want to develop test strategy and drive testing in our deliveries? Would you like to contribute to Volvo's mission to create quality products by developing proper test strategies and frameworks? Then you should join us as Release Manager in Verification and Validation Team - Diagnostic Engineering, AMT Sweden.
You will play a key role to enhancing and developing a release process which is efficient both with regards to development and testing. In this role collaboration and corporation with other teams and departments is of key importance. Working with us you will have great opportunities to grow your leadership skills, manage and ensure software- and test deliveries.
Verification and Validation is a group of test engineers working manual & automation test expertise. We work with continuous test planning and test execution on our Aftermarket Diagnostic tools. We own our own process and always strive to improve it, i.e. we try to apply the philosophy:
If it works, make it work better
It is does not work, try something else until it works...then make it work better
This position is for our new tool, Global Diagnostics Services Platform (GDSP) where we intend to deliver the diagnostic services in a much faster and simpler way.
You will join a team where passion, respect for the individual and fun at work are key values!
Your responsibilities:
Lead, develop and drive the release strategy & release plan on various levels within development pipeline.
Coordinate release activities and make sure that each part in the chain has got the right information
Provide the teams with policies and guidelines regarding software release practices to ensure stability, scalability, and performance.
Co-ordinate with various stakeholders to get adequate requirement details to test.
Identify and describe opportunities for improving our release process and the quality of the releases.
Cooperate with IT representatives to specify and agree on the release scope.
Own and ensure release change logs.
Create and review release documentation like release plan, change logs, release report etc.
Recommend for go /no-go decisions about the delivery based on identified risks, Criticality and business value.
Required knowledge/experience:
While caring about the people around you, you are a self-driven person, who gets things done.
You are curious, innovative and seek to continuously improve your technical leadership with the purpose to make others grow.
Strong analytical and communication skills.
Important to think outside the box and attack a problem instead of accepting it
Several years of working experience as configuration manager or project leader (At least 5).
Deep understanding of how to release software products and how these need to be tested
A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus.
Experience in DevOps methodologies and continuous deployment.
Automotive experience is a plus.
Ability to inspire and motivate individuals and teams.
Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
