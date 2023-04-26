Release Manager for Core System Platform: High Integrity
2023-04-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
At Core System Platform we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture, a key for enabling innovation within areas such as Advanced Connectivity, Machine Learning, and Autonomous Drive. Our mission is to create a Vehicle Control Unit platform using new technologies like DriveOS and NVIDIA's latest chip technology in combination with more traditional car signalling technologies. We are dedicated to delivering platform functions simplifying the application development to create a safe, reliable, and secure platform solution within Volvo Cars for increased innovation and speed. Within Core System Platform, currently 16 High Integrity teams are jointly responsible for the creation and deployment of a platform for high-ASIL components and safety-critical processes.
What you will do
As a Release Manager/Release Coordinator for High Integrity Integration, you will become part of the Core System Platform family. You will take a key role in handling and deploying releases, support in handling troubleshooting, bug fixing activities, and automated testing. You will gather feedback from colleagues and customers to develop a vision for our future release management. Typical aspects might be how to integrate our software more automated and robust, how to find errors as early as possible, or how to minimize turnaround times. You will thoroughly follow up release timing, content, and documentation. You promote your vision among your fellow developers and support the release team as a servant leader. Your contribution will be crucial for our embedded software developers to build a world-leading, safe, and sustainable High Integrity platform.
You and your skills
We want to work with you who has a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You have been working at least 5+ years in embedded SW development and have excellent knowledge in Release Management.
• You have been working within an AUTOSAR Classic background
• You have profound experience in integration testing and release testing
• You have a very good overview of CI/CD
• You have profound insight in all stages of software deployment, especially automated build systems
• You are an expert in balancing responsibilities across teams
• You are an excellent networker and surely cross-functional with great communication skills
• You are a structured person allowing for exceptional solutions
• You are a holder of a university degree within Computer Science, Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, or similar
• You are fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious
• You have been working with Volvo Cars platforms
• You have a solid background in safety-critical functions, including hands-on experience
• You are keen on spreading your knowledge amongst your co-workers
• You are self-driven; you think in solutions and have the energy to make things happen
• You are result-oriented with a "think-outside-of-the-box-attitude"
• You have a keen perception with a good portion of quality understanding
How to learn more and apply
Are you curious yet and maybe have some questions? For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Catharina Skog, catharina.skog@volvocars.com
. For technical questions, please reach out to hiring manager Christian Glatzer, christian.glatzer@volvocars.com
