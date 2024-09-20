Regulatory Chemist

Global Product Compliance (Europe) AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund
2024-09-20


Global Product Compliance (Europe) AB was established in 2008 and is now a leading company among regulatory service providers. We have registered over 1,200 substances under EU REACH, of which more than 400 as lead registrant. Our extensive experience in EU REACH together with our large client base has prompted us to venture into several new chemical regulations, such as those in South Korea and Turkey. Apart from chemicals, we also provide regulatory services for agricultural products and cosmetics in the EU and other parts of the world. We have over 1,500 satisfied clients and a customer retention rate of 99%.
Main work activities:
· Revision of study plans and study reports from CRO companies with regard to dose formulation analysis.
• Revision of other types of study plans and study reports (e.g. on physical-chemical properties and in vitro endpoints e.g. genetic toxicity).
• Perform grouping of substances based on physical-chemical properties, chemical structures, and/or common breakdown products.
• Prepare robust study summaries in IUCLID.
• Perform component characterisation on isomer mixtures and reaction masses.
• Interact and share expertise with technical staff members within the company.
Qualifications:
· Advanced degree in organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, or any related field is a minimum requirement.
• Experience working with QSAR Toolbox and/or chemical databases will be considered an advantage.
Essential skills:

• Good team player.
• Attentive to details.
• Good learning/adaptability skills.
• Proficiency in critical thinking.
• Very good writing skills in English.
What's next?
This position is open untill it is filled. If you are interested in this position, please send CV and cover letter through our homepage gpcregulatory.com

