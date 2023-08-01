Regionchef
About the role
As Regional Manager, you will play a decisive role in shaping our organization and leading it to new heights. Combining your strong leadership and sharp business mind, you will be a key figure in driving innovation, building strong relationships, and maximizing our financial performance. We currently have a total of five regions, 3 in Sweden (North, Middle and South) and Denmark and Norway. In the South Sweden Region you will have 17 directly reporting Destination Managers and in Denmark 14 directly reporting Destination Managers.
As Regional Manager, you will have a crucial role in leading and inspiring our Destination Managers. You will be their support and resource, both in their operational work and when it comes to developing them as employees. By coaching and guiding them, you will help shape a strong and competent organization.
Your assignment as Regional Manager also extends to driving business development at our destinations. You will be responsible for developing our concepts that contribute to higher customer satisfaction and help us achieve our goals. With your strong business mind and ability to identify opportunities, you will be a key person in expanding our presence and increasing our market share. Budget and performance responsibility for the region is an important part of your work. You will analyze and monitor financial indicators, conduct monthly business reviews, and make strategic decisions to ensure we achieve our financial goals.
Qualifications
We are doing something that far from everyone has tried: We are building the world's leading campsite chain! Building a chain in camping brings its own challenges and we often come up with new solutions to deal with the challenges we face. We who work here are driven to create, develop and improve while ensuring that we comply with the rules and laws that apply. We can quickly come up with new ideas, dare to test new paths and adapt to get results. It's a big challenge and requires a lot of energy at times, but it's something you also need to feel ready for and committed to in order to thrive here.
You also have the following:
Worked in a similar role with good and documented experience of leadership. If you also have experience in leading managers, we are particularly interested.
You need to have good knowledge of budget and performance work.
You have very high digital knowledge and are used to both working in different systems and have the ability to teach when necessary.
You may have a post-secondary education.
You both speak and write English
You have driver's license
Terms
The position is full-time with entry as soon as possible. Your office is your home with 2-3 travel days per week to the destinations. We have a collective agreement with the Union, wellness allowance and company car/benefit car.
Application
In this recruitment we are collaborating with Wise Professionals. In order to ensure an objective and non-discriminatory recruitment, you will be required to complete work psychology tests if you proceed in this process. We work with ongoing selection and the position may be filled immediately. If you have questions about the position, you can contact responsible recruitment consultant Jenny Mellberg at jenny.mellberg@wise.se
.
