Regional Stylist - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB

Do you want to join H&M on a journey, defining the way we create a seamless omni customer experience? If you have a genuine passion for growing business and see yourself in a role contributing to added customer value, a strong brand and digital growth - join us and take part in setting how we work to deliver an outstanding omni offer for our customers.H&M is on a journey to again become a truly customer-centric company. Building on our passion for the customer, we are upgrading the shopping experience and taking it to the next level. We 're changing our ways of working to offer our customers a seamless personalized shopping experience on their own terms - where they want, when they want. This means that we will put omni at the core of our business and accelerate to improve our omni customer experience.As part of our future organization we're strengthening the Regional Visual team. A team working cross-functionally to enhance the customer experience across all sales markets within the region, making sure that our collections look their absolute best in store. Together they create an inspiring and customized shopping experience and offer, making it possible for us to create a truly customer focused omni organization.Job DescriptionOn this journey we 're all collaborating to create the best omni customer offer for our customers and as a Regional Stylist you will be a key player in making this happen in Region North. Together with your team you will work towards enhancing the visual customer experience driving omni sales performance and customer centricity in all parts of your work.Key responsibilities include:Styling strategy:You set the strategy for how to improve and develop the styling & window level within the Region.You provide the Region with a clear vision, strategy and trainings to improve the styling & window level within the region.Create and execute best customer offer:You set a plan on how to improve the styling level and align expectations with Sales markets.Drive implementation of excellent styling and window for total region and top locations.Support & developYou support Sales markets to improve the styling level through coaching store visits and trainings.Share, inspire and educate your Region and Sales markets on seasonal fashion information delivered through kick offs, meetings and store visits.Support, coordinate and follow-up implementation of special window solutions in top locations in collaboration with global window team and stylists.QualificationsBeing part of our omni journey means there is not one clear path. We ask of you to be open to change and take part in creating an organization for the future. This is an opportunity for open minded team players that by being curious, innovative and forward-thinking, want to change our business and the whole industry. We ask you to be yourself, drive results, work towards goals and go for it with everything you've got.Besides your personality we see that you have:Mnimum of 3 years working as a leader with staff responsibilityExperience from senior visual roles in Sales marketsExcellent styling skills and a strong fashion interest.Strong knowledge of the global customer profile and know how to adapt to local needs.Knowledgeable of our styling techniques, standards and details.Strong presentation and communication skills.Additional informationIf you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your cover letter and CV (English) as soon as possible but at the latest 17 of April 2021. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. Start date after agreementH&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age