Regional Sales Manager
Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Ale
, Hallsberg
eller i hela Sverige
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future. We are looking for team members who are problem solvers, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
About the job
In this exciting role as Regional Sales Manager EMEA you will be a member of the global Natural Resources Management Team. You will execute on the business strategy, marketing plan, and commercialize new product innovation for the EMEA regions in markets including pulp & paper, lubricants & fuel, and batteries & electronics. You will partner with cross-functional stakeholders, and drive actions which positions the business for short term and long-term success with existing and new customers.
In your future role as Regional Sales Manager you will
* Lead the team of 8 individuals, developing next generation of EMEA leadership and delivering profitable growth in line with the business strategy
* Drive commercial excellence that includes value based pricing, contract management, and disciplined approach to demand planning, distribution management, & opportunity funnel management
* Develop strong and multi-level relationships with customers, distributors, and other stakeholders to grow share of wallet
* Utilize marketing plans and value propositions to improve position of technology into chosen markets
* Communicate compelling customer and competitor insights back to the Marketing and R&D organizations
We believe you bring
* Bachelor's degree, preferably in Marketing, Business Administration, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or Engineering-related discipline
* Extensive experience in sales, marketing, technical service, R&D, or product management roles, with preference for experience in the pulp & paper or lubricants & fuel markets
* Proven record in managing a team; A skilled people manager who can engage, lead, and grow a trustful rapport with team members
* Great experience in Customer negotiation
* Knowledge in business software, such as SAP, CRM, Salesforce.com, Arkieva,or Anaplan
* Strong business and financial acumen
* Fluency in English; other relevant languages a plus
We believe you are a person with a growth mindset, and have the ability to drive performance. You have a critical mindset & skillset to overcome complexity. You develop people where you define succession plan and address performance areas of your team.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest? This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Christina Pampena, Vice President Natural Resourcesbased in Gothenburg or Amsterdam.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: https://www.nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our webpage follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Christina Pampena, Vice President, Natural Resources, Industrial Specialties Marketing at christina.pampena@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
#WeAreNouryon #Changemakers
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or staffing companies. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11966-43084192". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556234-9398) Kontakt
Axel Takvam +31 26 366 4433 Jobbnummer
9088558