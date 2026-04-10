Regional Process Specialist - Emea
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Logistikjobb / Örebro Visa alla logistikjobb i Örebro
2026-04-10
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description: Let's accelerate the transformation. Together.At Epiroc, everything starts with people. People who dare to think new, who collaborate across borders, and who drive the change toward a more efficient and sustainable Supply Chain. We are currently looking for a Regional Process Specialist, a role that is central in strengthening our regional performance, supporting key system rollouts, and ensuring that global standards are successfully embedded across our operations.Join our teamYou will join the EMEA Supply Chain organization, working closely with Business Key Users (BKUs), Global Process Specialists, and cross-functional teams across the region. As we continue to roll out our ERP system M3, and other global platforms, this role is instrumental in ensuring process adoption, alignment, and long-term operational excellence. You will be part of a collaborative, improvement-driven team that values curiosity, proactivity, and a hands-on mindset. Your missionAs a Regional Process Specialist, your mission is to strengthen the EMEA region's Supply Chain performance by driving continuous improvement, ensuring consistent process execution, and supporting global system rollouts.Your responsibilities include:
Analysing current processes, identifying gaps, and developing structured, sustainable solutions aligned with global standards.
Ensuring adherence to global process templates and supporting consistent execution across all sites.
Translating global processes into regional requirements and providing structured feedback to global teams.
Supporting ERP rollouts (e.g., M3, GIM), including process mapping, gap analysis, configuration, testing coordination, cutover preparation, and integration activities.
Coordinating SIT and UAT test cycles and supporting hypercare and go-live activities.
Documenting processes, deviations, and improvement actions clearly and accurately.
Building capability through training, knowledge-sharing, and supporting the BKO/BKU community.
Managing cross-functional alignment across logistics, warehousing, planning, and other workstreams.
Leading and coordinating regional improvement initiatives and larger project objectives within your area.
Your profile You are a proactive, analytical, and structured professional who thrives in a dynamic environment. You easily build trust, communicate clearly with both business and technical stakeholders, and enjoy collaborating across countries and cultures.You bring:
Strong problem-solving abilities and an improvement-driven mindset.
Solid understanding of end-to-end Supply Chain processes and system integration.
Experience working with ERP or planning systems (preferably Infor M3).
Knowledge of process mapping, documentation, testing (SIT/UAT), and change management principles.
Senior experience in Supply Chain, ideally within logistics, warehousing, or planning.
Experience with WMS/TMS systems and/or analytical tools (Power BI) is an advantage.
Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.
Location and otherThis position is in Örebro, Sweden.Hybrid work can be offered, supporting a healthy balance between professional and personal life.Occasional travel within the EMEA region may be required.Application and contact informationWe encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than April 26, 2026.We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.For questions about the position, please contact:Hiring Manager, Mia Van Der Watt, mia.vanderwatt@epiroc.com
.Recruitment specialist, Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
.Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83014-44096513". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
701 91 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Zuzana Kalivodova +420602185679 Jobbnummer
9846491