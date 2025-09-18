Regional Marketing Manager - Gothenburg
We are currently seeking a Regional Marketing Manager for our client in Gothenburg. Our client is a global leader in B2B tissue paper supply, serving customers across commercial properties, offices, industry, hospitality, healthcare, the public sector, and facility management/cleaning services.
The position is based in Gothenburg and reports directly to the Marketing Director for the End Customer Segment, located in the UK. The successful candidate is expected to spend at least three days per week at the Gothenburg office. Occasional travel may be required, subject to agreement with the hiring manager.
Responsibilities:
Develop, execute, and oversee marketing strategies and activities for the Commercial and Healthcare segments, ensuring alignment with established guidelines.
Define the go-to-market approach and collaborate with sales and customer marketing teams to build effective channel strategies, support end-customer development, and collect insights on customer needs, market trends, and data. Engage with regional and local associations, driving initiatives and monitoring progress.
Manage the assigned A&P budget, ensuring funds are allocated effectively across marketing activities, in coordination with brand, product, and customer marketing teams.
To thrive in this position, we are looking for a business-minded and results-oriented professional who takes ownership and delivers on commitments. The Marketing Manager should be a collaborative team player who can motivate and engage colleagues through an inspiring leadership style. Success in this role requires a balance of adaptability and structure, enabling effective performance across different environments and cultures. A strong customer focus, analytical thinking, and excellent communication skills are also essential.
The ideal candidate will bring:
A relevant university degree.
5+ years of professional experience in marketing, preferably within B2B.
Solid background in organizing and managing trade shows (highly valued).
Excellent command of written and spoken English; proficiency in a Nordic language is a plus.
Strong digital skills and ease in working with remote teams and stakeholders.
Proven ability to communicate and collaborate effectively in a fast-paced, international environment with colleagues across multiple countries.
Strong negotiation, influencing, and networking abilities.
Leadership capability to build alignment, nurture team spirit in a matrix organization, and manage large, multicultural projects.
Solid project management expertise.
Sales experience is considered an advantage.
CVs must be submitted in English.
Start Date & Application:
Start Date: 2025-10-01
End date: 2025-12-31
Application deadline: 2025-09-22
Location: Gothenburg
Contant person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.
